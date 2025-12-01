New Music this Week- December 1, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.

Austin Michael

Rising country artist Austin Michael releases his new song “Back on a Barstool.” Rooted in the classic storytelling traditions of icons like Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard — and echoed in modern voices like Cody Johnson — Austin taps into the plainspoken grit and honesty of everyday life.

Take a listen here.

Treaty Oak Revival

Five-piece powerhouse from Odessa, Texas, Treaty Oak Revival have released their highly anticipated third self-released studio album, West Texas Degenerate.

About the album’s release, the band shared, “We’re so excited that these songs are out now for everyone to hear! This record was a blast to make and we hope y’all enjoy it as much as we did creating it.”

Take a listen here.

Trace Adkins

Country icon Trace Adkins sings the holiday blues on his all-new original song “One More Christmas.” Out now, the bittersweet Country ballad arrives as the MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer gets set to take the stage on NBC’s holiday special “Christmas in Nashville,” airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT on December 3.

Written by Adkins, Derek George, and Monty Criswell, “One More Christmas” marks a departure from the fun-loving and mischievous mood of “Naughty List” (another original Christmas song from Adkins, released last November). This time around, the Louisiana legend perfectly captures how loss hits harder during the holiday season, offering up a slow-burning heartbreak song with a truly timeless power.

Take a listen here.

Magnolia Boulevard

Things happen when they’re supposed to happen,” says Kentucky Rock’n’Soul quintet Magnolia Boulevard’s frontwoman, Maggie Noelle. “And I’m so proud of this music coming out now with this group of dudes—it’s like we’re finally getting what we kind of deserve.” After eight years of high highs, low lows, lineup changes, births, deaths, love, heartbreak, and a global pandemic, the band has patiently adapted and evolved on the path to their full-length debut, all while honing their razor-sharp live set on the road; a recipe for the national breakout success they’re on their way towards.

The band takes the first step of that new journey with the release of Magnolia Boulevard.

Take a listen here.

Grace Humphries

Grace Humphries captures the bittersweet nostalgia of the holidays in her moving new single, “For Years,” out now. Inspired by childhood memories, holiday loneliness and the grief of losing her brother, which she revealed in a recent candid conversation with (Godtube), the song reflects on the magic of Christmas through a child’s eyes and how that feeling shifts with time.

Take a listen here.

Jimmy Fallon- Carter Faith

‘Tis the season – and Jimmy Fallon is back to deck the halls, spike the eggnog, and bring the ugly sweater energy. The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning entertainer has released his brand-new holiday single “Ugly Sweater” featuring Carter Faith, out now via Republic Records.

Written entirely by Fallon and produced by Grammy-winning Dave Cobb, the track is Conway Twitty influenced with a sound that nods to the great country duets of the 1970s.

Take a listen here.

Ryan and Rory

Duo, Ryan and Rory release “Lawn Chair in the Living Room.” The song paints a vivid picture of what life looks like before finding that person who turns a house into a home.

Take a listen here.

Tyler Reese Tritt

Rising country artist Tyler Reese Tritt has released her debut EP, Wild at Heart, out now. The five-track collection showcases Tritt’s dynamic artistry, blending Southern grit, emotional vulnerability, and powerhouse vocals into her most compelling work to date.

Take a listen here.

