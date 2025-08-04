New Music this Week- August 4, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Gabby Barrett
Gabby Barrett is bolder than ever with “The Easy Part,” out now via Warner Music Nashville. “The Easy Part” presents a powerful sneak peek at the highly awaited next phase of Barrett’s unstoppable career.
“I enjoyed writing on this one. It captures that emotional moment when someone thinks leaving is ‘The Easy Part,’ but what they don’t realize is that the memory of who you were to them will be the hardest to forget. It’s not about encouraging walking away, but about the weight that love can carry even after it’s gone,” shares Barrett. “In some ways, it feels like a distant cousin to ‘I Hope.’ It’s a different kind of heartbreak, one that settles in slow and quiet.”
Take a listen here.
2Chris Young
“I Didn’t Come Here To Leave” marks the start of a new chapter for global entertainer Chris Young. His upcoming tenth album, and first with Black River Entertainment, is a landmark project featuring 14 fresh songs over 11 co-writes.
Take a listen here.
3Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson turns up the heat with, “Worth Your Wild” — a flirty, irresistible anthem made for summer nights and falling fast. Co-written with longtime collaborators Parker Welling and Casey Brown, the track delivers catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a whole lot of country charm.
Take a listen here.
4Josie Sal
Country music’s rising, 13-year-old Josie Sal, is making waves once again with the release of her brand-new single, “Redneck Weekend.” With her signature sass and undeniable charm, Josie delivers a feel-good anthem that captures the wild, carefree spirit of small-town weekends, proving once again that she’s a force to be reckoned with in country music.
Take a listen here.
5Hardy
After unveiling the release date for his new album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! this week, HARDY debuts new song “Bottomland.” COUNTRY! COUNTRY! is set for release September 26.
“As a proud Mississippian, I am beyond excited to sing a song that represents the state so well. Thank you, Mossy Oak, for the most legendary camouflage pattern of all time. I hope you guys enjoy the song as much as I do. This is ‘Bottomland.’”
Take a listen here.
6Zach Top
Songwriter and musician Zach Top releases his new song, “South of Sanity.” The track is the latest unveiled from his highly anticipated new album Ain’t In It For My Health—out August 29.
Take a listen here.
7Colbie Caillat with Maddie and Tae
GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat has released “Live Without” featuring acclaimed country duo Maddie & Tae, out now via Blue Jean Baby Records.
“This is a new song that really hits home in what I’m experiencing in life right now,” shared Caillat. “It’s an upbeat song that releases you from heartbreak. I’ve known Maddie & Tae for many years – they’re two of the sweetest, most humble, genuine women with so much talent and excitement for life. They’re a great example of healthy women in the music industry, and I’m proud to call them my friends.”
Take a listen here.
8Chris Janson
Chris Janson, is known for his high-energy live shows and his authentic music that speaks directly to his fans. After seeing an article that described his live shows as “wild horses untamed,” the award-winning songwriter decided to lean into the idea to create his most genuinely personal album of his career, Wild Horses.
Take a listen here.
9Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw has released his new song “King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo).” The track is a live recording from its debut performance during McGraw’s headlining set at the first-ever Music City Rodeo in May.
Take a listen here.
10Maddox Batson
Rising country artist Maddox Batson just released a powerful new track, “No More.”
Written by Johnny Simpson, Josh Dorr and Batson, and produced by Johnny Simpson at BullRun Studios in Nashville, “No More” taps into heartbreak and healing with Batson’s signature mix of grit, vulnerability and raw emotional delivery.
“This song’s about finally walking away,” says the 15-year-old Alabama-raised, Nashville-born artist. “It’s about knowing your worth and learning when enough is enough. I think a lot of people, even my age, have felt that moment of courage where you decide, ‘you’re not breaking my heart again.’”
Take a listen here.
