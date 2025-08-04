New Music this Week- August 4, 2025

1 Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett is bolder than ever with “The Easy Part,” out now via Warner Music Nashville. “The Easy Part” presents a powerful sneak peek at the highly awaited next phase of Barrett’s unstoppable career.

“I enjoyed writing on this one. It captures that emotional moment when someone thinks leaving is ‘The Easy Part,’ but what they don’t realize is that the memory of who you were to them will be the hardest to forget. It’s not about encouraging walking away, but about the weight that love can carry even after it’s gone,” shares Barrett. “In some ways, it feels like a distant cousin to ‘I Hope.’ It’s a different kind of heartbreak, one that settles in slow and quiet.”

