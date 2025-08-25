New Music this Week- August 25, 2025

2 Lainey Wilson

The new deluxe version of Lainey Wilson’s award-winning album, Whirlwind, is now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

In addition to Whirlwind’s original 14 songs, the new extended edition features five additional tracks: “Bell Bottoms Up,” “King Ranch, King George, King James,” “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day,” “Peace, Love, and Cowboys” and Wilson’s current single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which debuted earlier this summer and continues to rise on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

