New Music this Week- August 25, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Miranda Lambert- Chris Stapleton
Country music artists Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton deliver a 70s-inspired music video for their first true duet collaboration, “A Song To Sing.”
Directed by Running Bear and produced by James Stratakis, the video features the pair of visionaries, clad in matching terracotta suits (with cameos from Morgane Stapleton in gold lamé), taking the stage at Brentwood Skate Center to perform the Stereogum-dubbed “slinky arrangement” with “the two singers’ enormous, intertwined vocals.
Take a listen here.
2Lainey Wilson
The new deluxe version of Lainey Wilson’s award-winning album, Whirlwind, is now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.
In addition to Whirlwind’s original 14 songs, the new extended edition features five additional tracks: “Bell Bottoms Up,” “King Ranch, King George, King James,” “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day,” “Peace, Love, and Cowboys” and Wilson’s current single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which debuted earlier this summer and continues to rise on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
Take a listen here.
3Billy Currington
Country star Billy Currington announces his newest studio album King Of The World out October 24, via MCA. Alongside the album announcement, Currington unveils his next track “One Thing I Ain’t Been” today available on all platforms.
King Of The World will join Currington’s Platinum-certified albums Little Bit Of Everything and 2X Platinum Doin’ Somn’ Right. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, this 10-track project will be Currington’s seventh studio album after dropping Intuition in 2021.
Take a listen here.
4Kaleb Sanders
Red Street Records Country newcomer Kaleb Sanders released his latest track, “Left Me At The Bar.” The up-tempo melody packed with a punch gives Country listeners a much-needed end of summer smash that’s sure to be on repeat.
Take a listen here.
5Dasha
Ready for the next chapter and back with yet another banger, globally RIAA certified 40 times Platinum country-pop sensation Dasha shares a brand new flirty and fiery anthem, “Like It Like That,” out now via Warner Records. Additionally, the cinematic official music video stars Love Island’s Rob Rausch with special guest entrepreneur and influencer Briley King.
Take a listen here.
6Kings of Leon- Zach Bryan
GRAMMY Award®-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon have released new single, “We’re Onto Something” featuring Zach Bryan, via Love Tap Records, the band’s own imprint distributed by Virgin Records. Last weekend, Zach Bryan joined Kings of Leon on stage during their set in front of a sold-out Golden Gate Park show for a surprise preview performance of the brand-new collaboration. See Kings of Leon at Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin this September.
Take a listen here.
7Josiah Queen
Josiah Queen’s new album, Mt. Zion, is out now. In the lead-up to its release, he shared a string of singles, including “I’ll Fly Away” (feat. Benjamin William Hastings), which entered the top 5 on the iTunes Top Songs chart and “Dusty Bibles,” which has appeared on six Billboard charts and within Spotify’s Viral 50 in 18 countries. Mt. Zion is his first album since signing to a major label and the follow-up to 2024’s The Prodigal, his independently released, chart-topping debut album.
The 22-year-old Tampa native’s October 27 album release show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium sold out in under 48 hours.
Take a listen here.
8Allie Colleen
Rooted in vulnerability and strength, Allie Colleen has a style that blends life’s highs and lows into a sound that feels both timeless and fresh. Allie released his latest single- “Back In The Saddle” to which Allie reflects, “Sonically, I don’t know anything that sounds like this one with cool tonal effects on an acoustic entrance, trance-like melody leading to an explosive chorus that will have listeners ready to take on whatever endeavor lies ahead.”
Take a listen here.
9Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson drops his fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME. “Famous Back Home” contrasts the big dreams of making a name in the spotlight with the deeper fulfillment Dickerson finds in life with his wife and kids.
“This album means so much to me,” explains Dickerson. “I poured my heart into every song, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. In many ways, it’s a thank-you letter to the people who believed in me from the very beginning. I hope it serves as a reminder that no matter how far you go, the truest kind of ‘famous’ is found in those who’ve known you all along.”
Take a listen here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!