New Music this Week- August 18, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Juna N Joey
Country sibling duo Juna N Joey release their new single, “Sip It Slow,” today, just in time to savor the final full month of summer. Showcasing their signature sibling harmonies with a fresh, modern twist on the country sound, the track captures the excitement of a new romance and the sweet anticipation that comes with taking things one step at a time.
Take a listen here.
2Jordan Davis
Multi-platinum award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis today released his highly anticipated third album, Learn The Hard Way, via MCA. Learn The Hard Way, Davis’ third full-length album and it follows the chart-topping success of Davis’ Platinum-certified debut album Home State and his Platinum-selling sophomore project Bluebird Days, which produced four consecutive No. 1 singles—“What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” “Buy Dirt,” and “Next Thing You Know”—and made history as the first album to feature two songs that went on to win Song of the Year- the 5X Platinum hit “Buy Dirt” (CMA and NSAI) and 3X Platinum hit “Next Thing You Know” (ACM).
Take a listen here.
3Logan Mize- Jenna Paulette
Heartland country-rock artist Logan Mize teams up with rising country artist Jenna Paulette for his new song “Trucks To Drive (with Jenna Paulette)” out today, Friday, August 15 via Big Yellow Dog Music.
Seeped in the nostalgia of small-town summer nights, “Trucks To Drive (with Jenna Paulette)” conjures memories of teenage freedom.
Take a listen here.
4Lecade
LECADE doesn’t hold back on his new track “Blind,” a charged heartbreak anthem that depicts a lover’s lackluster attempt to conceal her unfaithfulness. Built on lively guitar, steady drums and a smooth vocal delivery, the track.
Take a listen here.
5Romeo Vaughn
Mexican-American Singer-Songwriter and Military Veteran Romeo Vaughn’s new single “Big Dreams From A Small Town” is out today. Co-written with Brandon Hartt, the intimate track is Vaughn’s most personal song to date, as he shares his remarkable journey as an artist, father, and veteran overcoming homelessness, choosing sobriety, and discovering his faith.
Take a listen here.
6Morgan Myles
After turning heartbreak into a viral 30-day healing journey that captured millions online, acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Morgan Myles channels her resilience into a powerful new single, “Weight of Your Words.”
“‘Weight of Your Words’ is for that moment when you are completely done,” Myles says. “It’s about those manipulative, empty apologies from a toxic ex – words meant to pull you back in. Eventually, you see through it all. This song was my release, my way of saying, ‘enough is enough. I’m not listening anymore.’”
7Gavin Adcock
Country music firebrand Gavin Adcock will released his sophomore record, Own Worst Enemy.
About Own Worst Enemy and this current snapshot in time, Adcock says “Over the last 4 years I’ve spent my life writing, traveling and trying to find time to breathe. It doesn’t always add up on paper like it would seem, but through the happiness, hard times and self-destruction, I’ve found that the best part of my job is letting out music for my fans. I can’t thank y’all enough for sticking with me for this long. I’m the furthest thing from perfect and I don’t ever plan to be.”
Take a listen here.
8Thelma & James
Married duo Thelma & James released “Nostalgic for Nothing,” the latest of their growing catalog of irresistible, resonating songs. Teased earlier on socials, the pair are gearing up to release their first project since the inception of their joint artistry which was sparked by the success of their first co-write in over a decade that produced viral “Happy Ever After You.”
“This song is a quirky love letter to all the random things that remind you of someone,” share Thelma & James. “That weirdly specific kind of nostalgia you can’t shake. Maybe because deep down you still want to be there… with them. We all have that one person or moment we keep replaying in our heads.”
Take a listen here.
9Atlus
BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville adds Atlus to its roster, an artist that came up through the underground and has now amassed over a billion on-demand streams. Anchored by self-penned viral hits, a platinum single, four independent studio albums, national touring and a fan base that has grown into the millions across social platforms, Atlus’ BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Stoney Creek Records debut “Devil Ain’t Done,” is out now.
Over infectious grooves & melodies, the former truck driver’s lyrics in “Devil Ain’t Done” reflect themes of self-doubt & perseverance. Grappling with relatable struggles that so many empathize with, this new track expands on the singer-songwriter’s mission to make music that is both universal and uniquely him.
Take a listen here.
