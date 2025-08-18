New Music this Week- August 18, 2025

8 Thelma & James

Married duo Thelma & James released “Nostalgic for Nothing,” the latest of their growing catalog of irresistible, resonating songs. Teased earlier on socials, the pair are gearing up to release their first project since the inception of their joint artistry which was sparked by the success of their first co-write in over a decade that produced viral “Happy Ever After You.”

“This song is a quirky love letter to all the random things that remind you of someone,” share Thelma & James. “That weirdly specific kind of nostalgia you can’t shake. Maybe because deep down you still want to be there… with them. We all have that one person or moment we keep replaying in our heads.”

Take a listen here.