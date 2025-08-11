New Music this Week- August 11, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.

Jonas Brothers

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers proudly present their long-awaited seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown.

Greetings From Your Hometown is a celebration of the Jonas Brothers’ momentous journey and legacy over the past 20 years. Nearly seven years in the making, the album was carefully crafted using songs written across different periods of the past six to seven years, allowing the band to tell a rich, reflective story through music. Jonas Brothers will bring the 2025Jonas20 to Bridgestone Arena in October.

Twinnie

Hot off the viral success of her top-shelf single “Back To Jack,” international country-pop sensation Twinnie returns in fine form with her latest release, “Giddy Up.”

“This song is about rising from the ashes of heartbreak and reclaiming your joy,” Twinnie explains. “It’s cheeky, bold, and meant to make you feel unstoppable; like you could take on the world in heels and a Stetson.”

Chase McDaniel

Singer-songwriter Chase McDaniel wrestles with the possibility of a generational curse in “My Side Of The Family.”

“I know a lot of good people who grew up with addicts for parents – hell-bent on being different and still worrying that they’ll pass down their hurt to their kids. A lot of them just won’t have kids at all, and it’s not because they don’t want a family,” shares McDaniel. “This song is me having that conversation with myself and asking all the questions.”

Marshmello x Jelly Roll

Marshmello shares a blockbuster new single entitled “Holy Water” featuring GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Jelly Roll.

Of the song, Marshmello said, “It’s really heartfelt. This is one of the most emotional songs I’ve ever released. It’s about losing a loved one. Unfortunately, a lot of us can relate to that. When I showed the initial idea to Jelly Roll and told him the story, he loved it. He’s an open book, and it was really great to see how it resonated. It inspired me to go in even more on the production and get creative with the country elements. He definitely brought it home to where it is now.”

Lanie Gardner

Named a 2025 Artist to Watch by the Recording Academy, Lanie Gardner wraps a milestone week with her Grand Ole Opry debut and the release of “Faded Polaroids,” the title track from her upcoming sophomore album.

Drake White

Country-Soul singer-songwriter Drake White turns up the heat this summer with a sunny and sizzling new single entitled “Nuthin’ But a Smile” out now. It marks his first original release of 2025 and hints at more to come in the near future.

About the single, White shared, “‘Nuthin’ But a Smile’ has been one of my favorite songs since the day we wrote it. I grew up on the riverbank in Hokes Bluff, Alabama, and I’ve always been a fan of the ‘less is more’ mentality—especially when it comes to clothing during the dog days of summer. The Muscle Shoals swampy sonics welcome you to Soul Country. Beware, this one’s got the fire!”

Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman released his highly anticipated sophomore album Different Night Same Rodeo via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Opening up like never before, Bailey delivers his rafter-shaking rock-powered country anthems while also elevating his artistry and sharpening his songcraft on the new body of work.

Lauren Alania

Beloved for her relatability and candor – country superstar Lauren Alaina chronicles her change of heart and perspective following the loss of her father on the deeply personal new song “Little Things.”

“The loss of my father was unexpected and life shattering. When you have a loss of this magnitude, the little things in life start to matter a lot less,” shares Grand Ole Opry member Alaina. “I will never forget the conversation I had with my brother on the way to the session I wrote this song. He said someone had complained to him about the cost of eggs. He said he just kept thinking to himself, ‘My dad just died. I don’t really care about the cost of eggs anymore.’ It really struck me.”

