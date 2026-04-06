New Music this Week- April 6, 2026

1 Dan + Shay

3x GRAMMY® Award-Winning global superstars Dan + Shay released their most personal work to date with the global premiere of their new single, “Say So.” The track serves as a stark, hope-filled reminder of the critical importance of mental health awareness and community support.

“‘Say So’ is a reminder that no matter what you are going through, you don’t have to go through it alone,” they shared. “We wrote this song from a very personal place and could not be prouder to stand behind the message.”

Take a listen here.