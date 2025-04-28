New Music this Week- April 28, 2025

7 John Morgan

John Morgan releases his highly anticipated debut album, Carolina Blue, featuring his first #1 on country radio as an artist – “Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean).”

“To say this album has been a long time coming would be an understatement,” shares John. “Some of these songs are more than four and five years old. I wrote most when I first moved to town in 2020, so they’ve stood the test of time in my book. Carolina Blue is a testament to my home state of North Carolina and all the hard working, good people who’ve been a part of my journey. This project shows who I am as a person and artist, and I hope people can see themselves in the songs too.

Take a listen here.