New Music this Week- April 27, 2026

2 Noah Kahan

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Noah Kahan releases one of the year’s most eagerly-awaited albums, The Great Divide.

Reflecting on the journey behind the album, Kahan shares: “It is hard to even begin to describe what these last few years making this album has felt like. The collision of fear and pressure and joy and luck and total love has left me wordless. I spent many months walking forward in complete darkness, hands out in front of me, desperate to touch something familiar that would show me I was near the light switch again. I was never really alone. I don’t think any of us ever truly are. I was guided through the wilderness by calm voices, by the stillness of my home state, by the total commitment of my band, producers, and team, by the steady and loving touch of my wife and family, and of course, by the constant and enduring encouragement of my fans. I am very proud of what we are doing together, and I hope we can live this dream for a long long time.”

Take a listen here.