New Music this Week- April 27, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.
1Carly Pearce
To celebrate her birthday today, GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning country star Carly Pearce surprise drops her rootsy new track, “You Can Have Him,” as a fun treat to give back to her fans.
Take a listen here.
2Noah Kahan
GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Noah Kahan releases one of the year’s most eagerly-awaited albums, The Great Divide.
Reflecting on the journey behind the album, Kahan shares: “It is hard to even begin to describe what these last few years making this album has felt like. The collision of fear and pressure and joy and luck and total love has left me wordless. I spent many months walking forward in complete darkness, hands out in front of me, desperate to touch something familiar that would show me I was near the light switch again. I was never really alone. I don’t think any of us ever truly are. I was guided through the wilderness by calm voices, by the stillness of my home state, by the total commitment of my band, producers, and team, by the steady and loving touch of my wife and family, and of course, by the constant and enduring encouragement of my fans. I am very proud of what we are doing together, and I hope we can live this dream for a long long time.”
Take a listen here.
3Ella Langley – Morgan Wallen
Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen release their new duet “I Can’t Love You Anymore” via SAWGOD/Columbia Records, arriving just days after its surprise onstage debut and pairing raw, conversational lyrics with aching melodies as the two trade verses on a love at its breaking point. “I Can’t Love You Anymore” was written by Langley with Austin Goodloe and Joybeth Taylor, with production also by Langley alongside Ben West and Austin Goodloe.
Take a listen here.
4Jackson Dean
Vocal powerhouse and PLATINUM-selling singer/songwriter Jackson Dean unveils his third studio album, Magnolia Sage, out today via Blue Highway Records. An eclectic collection of songs that move from sweeping to soothing, rocking to ruminative, the 11-track project creates a sound that is singularly Jackson Dean: alive, vital, frisky, sexy and rugged.
Take a listen here.
52 Lane Summer
2 Lane Summer, today released their debut full-length album, Flawless, available now across all digital retail and streaming partners. A feel-good collection of 12 uplifting songs, Flawless celebrates the healing power of romantic, brotherly and Godly love.
Take a listen here.
6Jason Aldean
Grammy-nominated entertainer Jason Aldean’s latest album is Songs About Us. Songs About Us features Aldean’s 31st career number one single, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” his current single, “Don’t Tell On Me,” and several duets, including the title track “Songs About Us” featuring Luke Bryan.
Take a listen here.
7Dalton Davis
Cowboy troubadour and North Carolina native, Dalton Davis, releases his new single titled “Blue.”
“‘Blue’ is about the music and roots of what we do in country music. It’s not just sadness, it’s everything feeling heavier, quieter, and somehow frozen in time,” says Dalton Davis. “I wanted this song to feel like you’re stuck in a moment you can’t quite move on from. ‘Blue’ is a true country cryin’ song.”
Take a listen here.
8Braxton Keith
Braxton Keith is tipping his hat to the lonely with the aching “Don’t No More.” Co-written by Keith alongside Liz Rose and John Pierce, the wistful ballad staggers under the weight of a crushing heartache, as Keith digs through sepia-toned memories of lost love with a swirling mandolin and steel guitar melody.
Take a listen here.
9The Band Perry
GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning group The Band Perry paints a picture of a love that’s too far gone to be resurrected with its new song “Buzzards.” Dressed up in a wild-west twang and fiddle runs, the song finds an apathetic once-lover ready to shrug off and refusing to revive a relationship that hasn’t imploded, but rather decayed over time.
Take a listen here.
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