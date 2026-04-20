New Music this Week- April 20, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.

Ethan Burdick

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ethan Burdick released his awaited debut single, “I Get The Picture,” available now. The 21-year-old talent got his start playing drums in marching band, jazz band and through small gigs in his hometown, which led to his discovery for his passion for creating music. The Vancouver, WA native moved to Nashville last year after being discovered via TikTok Live by Back Blocks Founder & CEO, Rakiyah Marshall.

Take a listen here.

Stephen Sanchez

Fresh off his Opry debut, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez proves it’s going to be a yearning summer on his new single “CHUCK THE MONEY.”

With “CHUCK THE MONEY,” Stephen blends old-school influences and modern pop sensibilities, further expanding his sonic universe that feels rooted in the past while always looking toward the future. On writing the song, Stephen shares, “This was the second song we wrote for the record. It’s about throwing out the material things and placing value back on connection and intimacy that’s real and has a heartbeat. But also taking it to a place that’s fun and innocent as well.”

Take a listen here.

Belles & Dolly Parton

Country artist Belles unveils her new single “Son of Jolene,” featuring international music legend Dolly Parton – a modern sequel to one of country music’s most iconic songs.

Inspired by the timeless narrative that captivated generations, Belles penned “Son of Jolene” as a clever, character-driven continuation of the classic story, imagining a chance encounter years later with Jolene’s son.

Take a listen here.

Vincent Mason

Vincent Mason returns with “Don’t Ask Me,” a new track out now. This new song comes on the heels of the announcement that he was nominated for ACM New Male Artist of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards, which will take place in Las Vegas on May 17th.

Take a listen here.

Corey Kent

Corey Kent returns with his latest release, “Wannabe,” a stripped-down, deeply personal track that signals the sonic direction of his next chapter.

“‘Wannabe’ was the first song we wrote for the new record, and as soon as we finished it, we knew it represented the sound we were chasing for this project,” shared Kent. “It’s simple on purpose, and that’s what I love about it. It’s a song about how the little things and everyday moments in life mean more than fame and fortune ever could.”

Take a listen here.

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is set to release his new studio album, Banks Of The Trinity, on June 26, 2026. To celebrate the announcement, Cody is debuting the first song from the album, “I Want You,” written by Tom Douglas, Tony Lane, and Matt Rogers. It’s available now on all digital platforms.

Take a listen here.

Lauren Alaina

Country superstar Lauren Alaina releases new song “Raining Whiskey,” marking her first release of 2026.

“’Raining Whiskey’ is what happens when heartbreak meets happy hour,” shares Alaina. “It represents a completely different stage of my life than the one I am in now, but it reflects one that I’m glad I lived through. I am happy to finally be able to tell the story of my twenties while living a new chapter in my thirties.”

Take a listen here.

Midland

GRAMMY-nominated, neotraditional country trio Midland turns up the heat today with their take on the timeless boot-stomping track “Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey,” dropping you straight into a smoky dive bar where the drinks are flowing, lips are loosening, and the truth feels like a distant memory.

Take a listen here.

Dylan Conrique

Rising star Dylan Conrique returns with “A Little Like You” — a sweetly moving portrait of falling for someone who feels familiar in all the right ways. A piece of Country-Pop, “A Little Like You” spotlights the 22-year-old singer/songwriter/actress’ undeniable gift for penning love songs that land with lasting emotional truth.

Take a listen here.

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