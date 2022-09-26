New Music for You this Week – September 26, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Randy Rogers Band

Frontman Randy Rogers penned “Know That by Now” with Lee Miller, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. “‘Know That by Now’ is probably the most introspective song on the album,” Rogers shares. “I’d love to say it’s about me, but it’s probably about you, too. It’s just about the guy who can’t say ‘no’ once he starts. Who puts obstacles in his own way and screws up on purpose so that he can’t succeed. As we get older, we do learn from our mistakes, but that doesn’t mean we’re not gonna still make em, so… I should know that by now.”

Adam Warner

On the album’s fifth track “One Drunk,” available everywhere September 23, Warner takes a purely southern rock song and turns into his own on-brand honky tonk jam complete with it’s own signature line dance created by Kentucky native and former Tennessee Titans cheerleader Brooke Bailey Abner.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

The long-awaited Live at the Fillmore (1997)—Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ first live album in 13 years—is due November 25 on Warner Records. To celebrate, the track “Listen To Her Heart” is premiering now alongside a video directed by Peter Sluszka.

Take a listen here.

The Springmans

Award-winning family band, The Springmans, have announced the September 23, 2022, release of “Marvelous,” the second single from their exciting new project, Upside Down, from Sony Orchard.

Take a listen here.

BoomTown Saints

BoomTown Saints, country music’s rising duo signed to 8 Track Entertainment, is celebrating the release of their inaugural music video, “All Trucks Go To Heaven.”

“This is our first music video, and we are so proud of how it captures the emotion we both feel every time we play the song live,” remarked BoomTown Saints’ Chris Ramos. “It’s a hopeful song and a positive message that we feel most people can relate to.”

Take a listen here.

Sunny Sweeney

ACM-nominated recording artist Sunny Sweeney has long been known for her uncanny ability to straddle the line of demarcation between Texas Country and Nashville Americana, but her latest album, Married Alone sets a whole new bar for the blurring of these invisible boundaries.

Take a listen here.

The Brevet

Indie Rock band, The Brevet are thrilled to release their new single “SAFE” that is out now. The band says, “’Safe’ is about the trials and tribulations that come with life. The hills and valleys, wins and losses. It is about how those challenges are so much better met when your significant other is by your side. I hope each person who listens can interpret the song how they see fit. On a personal level, for me, it’s about the constant uncertainty of chasing my dreams as an artist while also wanting my wife to chase her dreams and us trying to support each other every step of the way.” See The Brevet at The Basement on November 19th.

Take a listen here.

Ray Charles

Friday, Sept 23 on what would be Ray Charles’ 92nd birthday, Tangerine Records has re-released the transformative mashup album Ray Sings, Basie Swings. Originally released in 2006, the uniquely inspired album mixes previously unreleased Ray Charles vocal performances from the seventies with newly recorded instrumental tracks by the contemporary Count Basie Orchestra.

Take a listen here.

Andrea von Kampen

Andrea von Kampen will release the soundtrack to A Chance Encounter, a new independent film (distributed by The Samuel Goldwyn Company and directed by Alexander Jeffery) in which she also stars. Timed to arrive ahead of the film’s October 28th release date, the 6-track, digital-only EP, A Chance Encounter: An Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features songs that von Kampen wrote and performs in the film. The EP’s first single, “Love Him Right” is out now.

Take a listen here.

Joy Oladokun with Chris Stapleton

Joy Oladokun’s new song, “Sweet Symphony,” featuring Chris Stapleton, is out now.

Reflecting on the song, Oladokun shares, “‘Sweet Symphony’ is a song I wrote about the love that I got to witness my parents share as a kid. It’s about the vulnerability, the fear, and the ups and downs that come from loving someone. Showing all of yourself so that someone else can accept and celebrate you is what it’s all about. I’m excited to have Chris Stapleton on this song not only because he has one of the most iconic voices on the planet, but also, he’s just an incredible songwriter, artist, and instrumentalist. I feel very lucky and honored that he wanted to be part of this song.”