New Music for You this Week- September 19, 2022

Here’s some new music to take a listen this week.

Drake Milligan

After delivering electrifying performances on America’s Got Talent, winning over fans and judges like the legendary Simon Cowell and dominating the Billboard/iTunes charts, artist Drake Milligan has released his debut LP Dallas/Fort Worth sitting simultaneously at #1 on the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts.

Take a listen here.

Tommy Howell

Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell, known for bringing one of film’s most legendary characters to life (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders) is thrilled to make his musical debut with first single “Rose Hill” out September 16, 2022. Penned by Howell, the song is a tribute to the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band and one of their stomping grounds, the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA.

Take a listen here.

Ali McGuirk

Ali McGuirk’s new album Til It’s Gone is out now via Signature Sounds—explores the genre’s various offshoots, harnessing McGuirk’s songs and performances with a laundry list of A-list session players. She recently performed at Americanafest.

Take a listen here.

Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny is releasing his new 20-track album today, This Is The Heavy . Mitchell co-wrote every song on the record with some of Nashville’s finest including Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Rodney Clawson, Devin Dawson, Chris DeStefano, Seth Ennis, Kyle Fishman, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, Laura Veltz, and more.

Take a listen here.

Caroline Kid

Caroline Kid is celebrating the release of her debut EP Caroline Kid. The EP is a self-proclaimed “20-minute road trip.”

As she shared in a video on her social platforms, the project is the culmination of many many years of hard work. “I started recording it in January,” she stated. “I started writing it six years ago and lord knows my daydreams of being an artist go back a lot farther than that.” With a lifelong dream fulfilled, Caroline is setting her sights on creating more music that showcases her all-too relatable lyrics and vocal range as well as connecting with her rapidly growing fanbase. “My challenge now is finding out who my songs were made for,’ Caroline says, “maybe it’s you.”

Take a listen here.

Kylie Morgan

Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan has released“Bridesmaids” in response to fan demand. Kylie co-wrote the track with one of her real-life bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding, Sam DeRosa, as well as KK Johnson.

A toe-tapping tribute to the wild ones right by her side, Kylie toasts to the girls that got her through high school, the voice of reason, her biggest fan and more, each combining to form her wedding day army. Kylie’s viral TikTok has racked up 7.5 million views with over 1 million likes, while more than 115K fans have created their own videos using the sound, including nods not only to wedding parties but favorite musicians, family members, pets and more.

Take a listen here.

Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak, known for his smoldering vocals, will release Everybody Knows It’s Christmas (Sun Records/Virgin UMG) on October 14th with a vinyl edition coming on November 19th. The album will feature an original track “Almost Christmas” which is out now.

Take a listen here.

Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel has released his new album, Hell Paso. Recorded at the iconic Sonic Ranch Studio outside of El Paso, TX, the 13-track LP perfectly blends Koe’s musical influences and carves a unique lane for himself.

In speaking about the album, Koe says: “I did what I wanted to do. This was straight up me, nobody told me to do this record. We pulled in every genre we were feeling at the time. We spent the last ten years trying to make this sound, Hell Paso has it.”

Take a listen here.

Carolyn Miller

Carolyn Miller delivers a flirty uptempo, “Well Enough Alone,” available now on all streaming platforms. This is the third of four original songs set to release in 2022.

Take a listen here.

Little Big Town

Little Big Town – consisting of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – release their new, 10thstudio album Mr. Sun.

The genesis of Mr. Sun was unlike any of their previous albums. Due to the pandemic, the band found themselves off the road and apart for the first time ever throughout their 20-year journey. The resilience and creativity born from those months unearthed a deep appreciation for both one another, and the privilege of making music – ultimately inspiring the self-produced Mr. Sun, which packs both the sparkle of storytelling and the heat of truth-telling in a way only Little Big Town can.

Take a listen here.