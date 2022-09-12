New Music for You this Week – September 12, 2022

Here’s new music for you this week.

Karen Waldrup

Waldrup just released her new album, Kendall Country Road, she stated, “This is the album I’ve always dreamed of making,” says an emotional Waldrup. “I have wanted to work with Paul Worley for years and I couldn’t be more excited that the project is out.”

Olivia Newton John

Olivia Newton-John is celebrated this week with a remastered, 50th anniversary release of her hit debut album, If Not For You, on both vinyl and a 2-CD Deluxe Edition featuring six previously unreleased recordings. With its pre-order topping the Folk genre chart and Top 10 All Genre lists, the album is already reflecting her fans’ love of her music.

The Lighthouse and The Whaler

Indie Rock band, The Lighthouse and The Whalerrelease their new single “Wide Open”. The track follows a live album released in April 2022, and their deluxe album, Talk, released in the Fall of 2021.

Abby Hamilton

Emerging country and folk-rock artist Abby Hamilton’s new EP, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions.Born and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Abby has garnered a reputation as a captivating rising musician, opening for acts like Wynonna Judd, Shakey Graves, Backseat Lovers, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon and Arlo McKinley, singing at festivals including Master Musicians, Railbird and Luck Reunion and performing on a recent episode of Mountain Stage. With influences ranging from classic country to Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen, she has won over audiences with her ironic and sincere lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals.

Tyler Hubbard

“Everybody Needs a Bar,” co-written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt and Zachary Kale, offers up the idea that everyone needs a place where they can go to relax, meet friends, hear music or fall in love – a place that is welcoming no matter who you are.

Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, “Everybody Needs A Bar” features the house of a local art director, who in years past worked with Tyler on previous videos and wanted to help with this video. The homeowner built the bar himself, spending several days turning his garage into a bar.

Blind Boys of Alabama

Blind Boys of Alabama have teamed with Black Violin for “The Message”, an electrifying call-to-action rallying listeners to stay positive and rise above fear mongering, divisiveness and injustice.

Boy Named Banjo

Boy Named Banjo, releases its latest track today, “Heart in Motion.” The track is the follow-up to last year’s debut major label EP, Circles.

The new track, “Heart in Motion” was written right after the world shut down for Covid, when the band’s first west coast headlining tour was canceled, and they had to travel 34 hours by van back to Nashville on what was the craziest journey ever taken by the group. The entire time, the guys were just wishing they could be home with their loved ones to weather out the storm together. As soon as they got back home to Nashville, the melody and opening line of the chorus, “cause your smile’s about as wide as Texas,” popped into Barton Davies’ head and the next day the song was born with co-writers Jon Sherwood and Oscar Charles. They channeled the feeling of longing for home and put it to the backdrop of the Texas landscape.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown just released his third album, Different Man. It features a duet with his wife Katelyn and the title track Different Man features Blake Shelton.

Troubadour Blue

Troubadour Blue’s live EP, Troubadour Blue Live, is available now. The six song EP was produced by GRAMMY® winner Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers and recorded during the summer of 2022.On September 15th, the trio will be making their AmericanaFest debut at City Winery.

Breland

Even before his album was released, Breland has gained attention from country music fans everywhere. Now, his album Cross Country is out featuring “Told You I Could Drink (feat. Lady A),” “Natural,” “Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett),” GOLD-certified “Throw It Back (feat. Keith Urban) and title track (feat. Mickey Guyton).

