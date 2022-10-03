New Music for You this Week – October 3, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Paramore

Paramore just released its first music video since 2017. With just two days on YouTube, it has already racked up almost 2 millions views. This seems to be the first of new music from the band as a new album is in the works.

Take a listen here.

Darius Rucker with Chapel Hart

Darius Rucker reveals new music with today’s release of redemptive ballad “Ol’ Church Hymn” featuring rising trio Chapel Hart. The song comes on the heels of another collaboration from Rucker and the group, who joined forces for a performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” during the “America’s Got Talent” season finale earlier this month on NBC.

Take a listen here.

King Callaway

“‘I’m Feelin’ Good (Steve Miller Band)’ is a song you can’t help but groove and dance to,” shares King Calaway. “It’s one of our favorites to play live because the crowd’s energy and reaction to it is just unmatched. We had a great time laying it down in the studio and experimenting with some Steve Miller inspired sounds.”

Take a listen here.

Hector Tellez Jr.

Hector Tellez Jr. Is a virtuosic guitarist and a soulful big-voiced singer. To date, the Music City-based artist has worked with heavies such as Niko Bolas (Neil Young, KISS, Prince), Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees, Stone Temple Pilots, R.E.M.), Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Peter Buck of R.E.M. and Raul Malo of The Mavericks. Tellez just released his single “Silver Bluefish.”

Take a listen here.

Jon Langston

Jon Langston is sharing a brand-new track “Give You My All,” out now.

“’Give You My All’ is all about finding that person you love and giving them everything you got,” shares Langston. “I hope the fans feel this one just as much as I do. I wrote this one with two of my buddies, so that makes it even more special.”

Take a listen here.

Jennifer Hart

Aptly named 1992, the year Jennifer was born, and releasing to coincide with her 30th birthday on October 2, the EP features five brand new songs along with a reimagined version and original cut of her viral hit, “Half The Man.” 1992 introduces Jennifer as a country songwriter whose music mixes the classic twang of her ’90s influences with modern moves.

Take a listen here.

Tyler Childers

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, the highly anticipated new album from Tyler Childers and his longtime band The Food Stamps, is out today on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.

Take a listen here.

Leah Nobel

Leah Nobel is known for her catchy pop melodies and lyrics. Her songs can be heard on shows like Virgin River and Grey’s Anatomy, movies including Netflix’s “To All The Boys: Always and Forever.” Her sophomore record ‘Mother Tongue’ will be released on October 14th, and she’s sharing the latest song out now- “Bobby Pins.”

Take a listen here.

Kelly Lang

Kelly Lang released “Life Sentence” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “I wrote the song ‘Life Sentence’ with my friend the late Bruce Burch,” shares Lang. “He had heard me say that a cancer diagnosis could sometimes feel like a death sentence, but I decided to change the way I looked at it. I began looking at it as my ‘Life Sentence.’ By that I mean, I am more appreciative of everything in my life. I try to encourage others to use the good china, take those vacations, burn your candles and do the things that make you happy. We are not guaranteed tomorrow, so live life to the fullest and more boldly while you can.”

Take a listen here.

Essex Country

Country Group / Songwriters Essex County releases their new self-titled EP available now on all streaming platforms. The five-track EP was produced by Brad Hill and showcases the British brothers soaring melodies, impressive guitars, and the one-of-a-kind family harmonies as well as their abilities as songwriters. The band, comprised of Nate, Mark and Kieran Bass, continues to establish a global fan base as this trio is easily one of country music’s most artful and nuanced groups.

Take a listen here.