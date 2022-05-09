If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Morgan Wallen – “Though You Should Know”
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Morgan Wallen releases this song dedicated to his mother, Lesli. The song was co-written with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon.
Take a listen here.
2FOZZY –Boombox
Rock powerhouse Fozzy, led by Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, has released their highly anticipated new studio album, Boombox, via The Century Family/Sony. Boombox, Fozzy’s eighth full-length album produced by Johnny Andrews, features the band’s anthemic new single “I Still Burn,” which is quickly rising up the Active Rock radio charts, currently at #24. The 12-track collection also features their Top 10 singles“Nowhere To Run” and “Sane.”
Take a listen here.
3Allie Colleen – “Halos and Horns”
“Halos and Horns,” produced by Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann and co-engineered by Cody LaBelle and Allie Colleen. The Outlaw Country tune depicts a picture of cowboys and angels torn between leather and lace, evil and good. The song was penned by Eric Dodd, Stephen Hunley and Allie Colleen.
Take a listen here.
4Anne Wilson – “Mamas”
Anne Wilson released a new song in time for Mother’s Day featuring Hilary Scott from Lady A. In talking about the song, Wilson says, “We wanted this song to capture the hearts of so many different people. Whether it’s a song for you about your mom, or because you’re a mom, or maybe it’s your grandmother that raised you or a different mother figure in your life.”
Take a listen here.
5Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum – “Sideways”
Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have announced a July headline tour. The tour kicks off on July 22 at Soundstage in Baltimore, and the band will make a stop in Nashville on July 28th at Brooklyn Bowl. The band just re-released a remix of Ketamine.
Take a listen here.
6The Black Crowes – 1972
Legendary rock band The Black Crowes release their highly-anticipated new, Amazon Original EP, 1972. A tribute to the 50thanniversary of some of the best rock-and-roll during its prime, the band’s latest project was recorded at the Sunset Sound in Los Angeles in January 2022 and is a collection of six, carefully selected songs in collaboration with Amazon Music.
Take a listen here.
7Far Out West – Far Out West Sessions
Flatland Cavalry’s new acoustic album, Far Out West Sessions, is out now.
Take a listen here.
8Tim Montana – Reno
Country rocker Tim Montana today releases his new project, Reno via Music Knox Records/BBR Music Group. The six-song set is a follow up to his 2021 Long Shots and leans even further into Tim’s distinct sound, blending Country with Rock.
Take a listen here.
9Taylor Swift – “This Love” (Taylor’s Version)
Take a listen here.
10Gable Bradley- “Born Ready”
Take a listen here.