7 Far Out West – Far Out West Sessions

Flatland Cavalry’s new acoustic album, Far Out West Sessions, is out now.

Lead singer Cleto Cordero shares: “Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van. All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made Welcome To Countryland. What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong? After the long and loud journey that has been our touring career, performing to seas of thousands of loud and rowdy crowds, what a breath of fresh and dusty Far West Texas air to break things down to their simplest elements and play a song or two for the crickets and the creosote– for the spirits of my ancestors!”

