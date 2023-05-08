New Music for You this Week- May 8, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo from Ries Brothers

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1The Southern Austin Moonlighters

photo from South Austin Moonlighters

The South Austin Moonlighters recently released the first single from their new album From Here To Home, the bouncing, half-time groove of “Make A Livin’”; a deceptively deep, upbeat song about what it really means to make ends meet for a family.

Take a listen here. 

2The Ries Brothers

photo from Ries Brothers

Rising sibling duo The Ries Brothers (Charlie and Kevin Jordan Ries) have released their new single “Strange Times.” See them at The Basement on June 12th.

Take a listen here. 

3Scotty McCreery with Gusi

photo from Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery surprised fans today with the new digital track, “Why She Gotta Be Like That” featuring Colombian singer/songwriter GUSI. The North Carolina native discovered the Latin sensation on social media performing his song “Why You Gotta Be Like That” and was struck with the idea for a duet between the two featuring both Spanish and English verses.

Take a listen here. 

4Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt

photo from Crawford & Colt

“All I See Is You” holds a special place in Brandi’s and Andrew’s hearts. They are longtime fans of SS and the Saints. This cover is a fresh take on this beloved track, with a unique blend of Crawford & Colt’s’ voices and musical styles.

Take a listen here. 

5Jeremie Albino

photo from YouTube

Jeremie Albinohas released a captivating live performance video with his band, The Rosehall Band, for soaring new single “You I’m Waiting On.”

Take a listen here. 

6Greta Van Fleet

photo by Neil Krug

Greta Van Fleet is unveiling the new video for their critically acclaimed track “Meeting The Master,” directed by the band alongside Gus Black.
The song hails from the band’s forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, out July 21.
Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares, “the final shot of the video is as close to magic as anything I’ve ever been a part of creating. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with these fine humans.” Josh adds, “beauty cloaked in darkness is still beauty. I love you Gus Black.”
Take a listen here. 

7Alison Brown

photo from Alison Brown

Alison Brown released her new album ‘On Banjo.’  The new record features collaborations with GRAMMY Award-winning musician/actor/author Steve Martin, who calls Brown “the great lyrical genius of modern banjo,” as well as Israeli jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen, virtuoso mandolinist Sierra Hull, multicultural chamber group Kronos Quartet, GRAMMY-winning classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and fiddle stalwart Stuart Duncan.

Take a listen here. 

8Chris Janson -Dolly Parton-Slash

photo courtesy of BMLG

Chris Janson, has announced his upcoming focus track, “21 Forever,” featuring two musical icons and Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame members – Dolly Parton and Slash! The soaring track, written by Janson, Tommy Cecil and Tom Douglas, speaks on that transitional time in life when you’ve grown out of the youthful partying and start embracing life in a whole new way – realizing that you “can’t be 21 forever” and understanding the beauty of growing up.

Take a listen here. 

9Robby Johnson

photo from Robby Johnson

Robby Johnson is sharing his new video, “June In July.”  The song, written by Johnson and long-time collaborator and producer Danny Rader, tells the story of a young man’s first love, a fleeting Summer affair, that still stirs memories years later.  Describing the song: Robby commented, ”The best feeling for an artist is when his music feels like it was meant to be and is undeniable, and that’s exactly what I felt when I heard the final mix.”

Take a listen here. 

10Leftover Salmon

photo credit Tobin Voggesser

Leftover Salmon pays homage to their self-coined genre of “poly-ethnic Cajun slamgrass” with the New Orleans-styled cooker, “Fire and Brimstone.” Originally conceived of as a tribute to The Neville Brothers, bassist and producer Greg Garrison instead steered the song in the direction of Link Wray’s early ‘70s version, and it serves as the perfect vehicle for an impromptu collaboration with Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers. The cut also gives long-time LoS drummer, Alwyn Robinson, a chance to shine, anchoring the “bluesgrass” interpretation with a deep percussive pocket.

Take a listen here. 

 

