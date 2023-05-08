New Music for You this Week- May 8, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1The Southern Austin Moonlighters
The South Austin Moonlighters recently released the first single from their new album From Here To Home, the bouncing, half-time groove of “Make A Livin’”; a deceptively deep, upbeat song about what it really means to make ends meet for a family.
Take a listen here.
2The Ries Brothers
Rising sibling duo The Ries Brothers (Charlie and Kevin Jordan Ries) have released their new single “Strange Times.” See them at The Basement on June 12th.
Take a listen here.
3Scotty McCreery with Gusi
Scotty McCreery surprised fans today with the new digital track, “Why She Gotta Be Like That” featuring Colombian singer/songwriter GUSI. The North Carolina native discovered the Latin sensation on social media performing his song “Why You Gotta Be Like That” and was struck with the idea for a duet between the two featuring both Spanish and English verses.
Take a listen here.
4Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt
“All I See Is You” holds a special place in Brandi’s and Andrew’s hearts. They are longtime fans of SS and the Saints. This cover is a fresh take on this beloved track, with a unique blend of Crawford & Colt’s’ voices and musical styles.
Take a listen here.
5Jeremie Albino
Jeremie Albinohas released a captivating live performance video with his band, The Rosehall Band, for soaring new single “You I’m Waiting On.”
Take a listen here.
6Greta Van Fleet
7Alison Brown
Alison Brown released her new album ‘On Banjo.’ The new record features collaborations with GRAMMY Award-winning musician/actor/author Steve Martin, who calls Brown “the great lyrical genius of modern banjo,” as well as Israeli jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen, virtuoso mandolinist Sierra Hull, multicultural chamber group Kronos Quartet, GRAMMY-winning classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and fiddle stalwart Stuart Duncan.
Take a listen here.
8Chris Janson -Dolly Parton-Slash
Chris Janson, has announced his upcoming focus track, “21 Forever,” featuring two musical icons and Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame members – Dolly Parton and Slash! The soaring track, written by Janson, Tommy Cecil and Tom Douglas, speaks on that transitional time in life when you’ve grown out of the youthful partying and start embracing life in a whole new way – realizing that you “can’t be 21 forever” and understanding the beauty of growing up.
Take a listen here.
9Robby Johnson
Robby Johnson is sharing his new video, “June In July.” The song, written by Johnson and long-time collaborator and producer Danny Rader, tells the story of a young man’s first love, a fleeting Summer affair, that still stirs memories years later. Describing the song: Robby commented, ”The best feeling for an artist is when his music feels like it was meant to be and is undeniable, and that’s exactly what I felt when I heard the final mix.”
Take a listen here.
10Leftover Salmon
Leftover Salmon pays homage to their self-coined genre of “poly-ethnic Cajun slamgrass” with the New Orleans-styled cooker, “Fire and Brimstone.” Originally conceived of as a tribute to The Neville Brothers, bassist and producer Greg Garrison instead steered the song in the direction of Link Wray’s early ‘70s version, and it serves as the perfect vehicle for an impromptu collaboration with Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers. The cut also gives long-time LoS drummer, Alwyn Robinson, a chance to shine, anchoring the “bluesgrass” interpretation with a deep percussive pocket.
Take a listen here.