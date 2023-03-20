New Music for You this Week-March 20, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Ellie Turner
When it came time to put together her new album When The Trouble’s All Done, songwriter Ellie Turner’s focus on making music became more about capturing a moment in time more than anything else. “I wanted it real and imperfect,” she remembers.
Take a listen here.
2Harlis Sweetwater
Southern California – Rock N Roll / Blues / Soul Musician Harlis Sweetwater has released a new single titled “Won’t Be Satisfied.” The gritty rock n roll tune features some punk and rock n roll heavy hitters featuring David Hidalgo of the iconic Los Lobos on guitar, and John Doe of the legendary punk band X on bass.
Take a listen here.
3Logan Mize
Logan Mize has been exploring the soul of small-town America throughout his whole career. The Andale, Kansas native possesses an unmatched ability to magnify rural life in a way that feels relevant in many peoples’ lives, with 9 songs amassing over 10 million streams, including “Better Off Gone” (RIAA Certified Gold).Today (3.10), he announces a continuation of that exploration, ‘Bloodline,’ out 5.5 via Big Yellow Dog Music.
Take a listen here.
4Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney delivers the title track, “Lucky,” off her forthcoming debut album out now. Co-written by Moroney with Casey Smith, Ben Williams, and David “Messy” Mescon, the Kristian Bush-produced song “Lucky” gambles on pour decisions as it finds a young woman choosing a surefire fix for her lonely heart with a former flame – at least temporarily.
Take a listen here.
5Ty Herndon & Terri Clark
Ty Herndon, released his latest single to Country radio this week. “Dents On a Chevy,” a duet with five-time CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Terri Clark, is featured on Herndon’s highly acclaimed album, JACOB. The track is produced by Jimmy Thow and written by Starner Jones, Leslie Satcher, and Will Robinson.
Take a listen here.
6Landon Parker
Few things in this world can compare to a father’s love for his daughter, and with the tender new track and video for “Your Baby Girl,” emerging songwriter-artist Landon Parker gives it a soundtrack.
Ahead of his second wedding anniversary on March 13, the family-focused ballad is out now and delivers a heartwarming message written by the North Carolina native with Matt Nolen and Skip Black, as a tribute to Parker’s wife McKenzie and her dad. But it’s a theme he has now come to know personally.
Take a listen here.
8RaeLynn
RaeLynn, is officially releasing her new single, “Broken One” along with a music video is out now. The brand-new song penned by Justin Morgan, Jason Duke, and RaeLynn herself, is raw, honest, and captures her powerful story.
Take a listen here.
9Ian Zumback
Following the difficult end to a relationship, Ian Zumback found himself turning on and off of Abeline Road each time he took his son to visit his mother. Every time it reminded him of the history. The unrealized dreams that died with that relationship. Writing the song helped him process a new future and put the past behind while moving forward.
Take a listen here.
10John Carter Cash
John Carter Cash, has released two new original songs: “Garden of Stone” and “King of The Sky,” alongside a poignant music video for “Garden of Stone.” Both songs showcase Cash’s talents as an artist, songwriter, and musician and are now available on streaming services worldwide.
Take a listen here.