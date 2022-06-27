7 Band of Silver – “Maybe Next Time”

Nashville’s Band Of Silver (made up of siblings Avery Silvernagel and her younger brothers Alex and Evan) has released a new single “Maybe Next Time.”

The band says, “”Maybe Next Time” is about the struggle of making friends. It’s about feeling alone while surrounded by people and the stress of sparking up a conversation. Even when you feel everything went well, you sometimes leave feeling just as lonely as when you came.”

Take a listen here.