If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Elle King and Nile Rodgers
The season two finale of the critically acclaimed scripted musical podcast Make It Up As We Go from Audio Up,Audio Up Records today released the original single created for the podcast titled “Honky Tonk Disco Nights,” performed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Elle King, and GRAMMY Award-winning music icon Nile Rodgers. Co-Written by Scarlett Burke, Audio Up CEO and founder Jared Gutstadt, Abby Anderson, and Gabriel Kirshoff; the upbeat, funk-inspired track made its premiere in the season two finale this past week, and is now available across all streaming and digital platforms.
Take a listen here.
2Sweet Lizzy Project – “Pirate Radio”
Sweet Lizzy Project, the critically acclaimed and fast-rising rock band that relocated from Havana, Cuba to Nashville in order to continue their musical development and speak their mind, has just released advance singles and dramatic videos for “PIRATE RADIO” / “RADIO PIRATA”. The title track of the band’s outspoken October 7th full albums is recorded in English and Spanish versions, and both celebrates the legacy of underground rock radio that reached and inspired oppressed populations around the world, and also gives a first taste of the full album’s challenge to censorship and tyranny.
Take a listen here.
3Jimmie Allen – Tulip Drive
4Kip Moore – “Fire on Wheels”
Kip Moore is sharing his electrifying new track “Fire On Wheels” and an accompanying new music video today. Co-written and co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the new track is a volume-up, groove-driven anthem. Moore also shared a new music video for the song which showcases some “Risky Business”-esque dance moves from him as he cuts loose in an almost-deserted bowling alley. Directed by PJ Brown, the video for “Fire On Wheels.”
Take a listen here.
5Maddie & Tae- “Every Night Every Morning”
“Every Night Every Morning” is the first look at Maddie & Tae’s upcoming project Through The Madness Vol. 2, due out this year. Released in January, Through The Madness Vol. 1 featured eight tracks of “acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics,” (E!) all co-penned by Maddie & Tae. The collection includes high-profile collaborations with Lori McKenna and Morgane Stapleton, plus fan-favorite songs “Strangers” and “Woman You Got,” which scored Maddie & Tae the trophy for Group/Duo Video of the Year at this year’s CMT Music Awards.
Take a listen here.
6Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
Taylor Swift releases new song “Carolina” created for Where the Crawdad Sing movie that is set to release on July 15th. Swift said on social media, “About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness… and the world’s betrayal of it. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then Aaron Dessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it.”
Take a listen here.
7Band of Silver – “Maybe Next Time”
Nashville’s Band Of Silver (made up of siblings Avery Silvernagel and her younger brothers Alex and Evan) has released a new single “Maybe Next Time.”
The band says, “”Maybe Next Time” is about the struggle of making friends. It’s about feeling alone while surrounded by people and the stress of sparking up a conversation. Even when you feel everything went well, you sometimes leave feeling just as lonely as when you came.”
Take a listen here.
8Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll – “Son of the Dirty South”
The two country artists – Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll team up for “Son of the Dirty South.” It’s a mix of rock country and rap.
Take a listen here.
9Don McLean – “American Pie”
Songwriters Hall of Fame® inductee Don McLean celebrates the 50th anniversary of his iconic staple single “American Pie”with a brand-new Remix by Australian electronic dance music phenomenon L’Tric.
Take a listen here.
10Tyler Hubbard – “35’s”
Tyler Hubbard continues the release of new music as he unveils his latest track “35’s” from his highly anticipated solo project. Written by Hubbard with Jordan Schmidt and Michael Tyler, “35’s” is the reminder we all need to take time to step away from the constant grind of our often fast-paced lives and soak in the special moments and the good times. “Sonically this song really gets me going and makes me wanna drive 100 miles an hour, but lyrically, it’s about living a life at a slower pace,” says Hubbard. “Sometimes it’s hard to break away from everything I’m trying to accomplish and really slow down and appreciate the moments that are right in front of me, and this song is a good reminder.”
Take a listen here.