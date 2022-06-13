4 Bill Anderson – As Far as I Can See, the Best Of

Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson released a new album of some of the famed singer/songwriter’s hits, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of which includes a duet with Dolly Parton.

“Needless to say I am thrilled over my new association with UMG. Not only do they have 23 years’ worth of my back catalog ready to introduce to the digital world, but I am reuniting with Dolly Parton on this project,” says Anderson. “Dolly sang some demos for me (and with me) back in the early sixties when she was new in town. One was a duet called, ‘If It’s All The Same To You,’ which had gone missing for years. UMG has recovered it and included it along with my and Dolly’s new duet in this package. That’s called connecting the dots across more than fifty years. How cool is that?”

Take a listen here.