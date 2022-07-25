New Music for You this Week – July 25, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

David Rosales – Revive

Americana artist, David Rosales has released his eclectic 12-track sophomore LP — REVIVE — today. Rooted in Americana and bathing in West Coast sunshine, Rosales aims to shed some light and happiness during this unprecedented time. “Strange times need good vibes,” says Rosales. “I’m ready to give the world a much needed dose of positivity.”

Take a listen here.

Dolly Parton – “Two Doors Down”

Country Goes Reggae is the latest creative mashup from producers Christian and Frank Berman (The Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl, and features the vocal talents of Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, Alexandra Kay, Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Landon Parker, Chase Rice, Uncle Kracker, Lainey Wilson, and Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama and Dolly Parton.

“To say that I’m proud of the Country Goes Reggae album with Positive Vibrations would be, certainly, an understatement,” says Parton. “So many wonderful artists, so many wonderful songs and such great arrangements! I know people will be loving this album forever and I truly hope that you enjoy my song ‘Two Doors Down.’”

Take a listen here.

Jon Pardi – “Mr. Saturday Night”

Jon Pardi has revealed the track list for his upcoming fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, out September 2.

“I feel like everybody wants to be Mr. Saturday Night at one point on the weekend and have a good time,” shares Pardi. “But then you hear the song and – the way it’s so well written – it’s a sad song, but you don’t go there right away, because it’s also a fun song. That’s the thing about ‘Mr. Saturday Night,’ it’s more than meets the eye. It’s all fun until you get to the chorus.”

Take a listen here.

Doriana Spurrell – “Sunday”

Americana singer-songwriter Doriana Spurrell is released her new single, “Sunday,” today (from her forthcoming EP). Recommended if you like: Brandi Carlile, Nick Drake, Elliott Smith, The Lumineers.

Take a listen here.

Dallas Remington – “White Trash Heart”

Rising Nashville Country Music artist Dallas Remington has announced the release of her rip-roaring new single, “WHITE TRASH HEART.”

“White Trash Heart” is one of those songs that came from real life. Back in January, I went on a writing retreat with a bunch of my friends. While talking to all the girls before our morning songwriting session, I told them about a crazy weekend I had on the road a few months earlier and about a guy I ran into. I remember saying, “I don’t know why I was so attracted to him and why I can’t forget about that weekend.” The song as a whole is a fun, rockin’, autobiographical anthem that was born when I realized I needed to embrace that part of me and my Kentucky roots,” shared Dallas Remington.

Take a listen here.

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

On the heels of announcing their 10th studio album Mr. Sun this week, Little Big Town has released the latest glimpse into the new record with“Rich Man.”

LBT’s Jimi Westbrook, who wrote the track, began toying with the idea of “Rich Man” more than a decade ago, with the concept growing more robust as time passed and life experiences happened.

“‘Rich Man’ has a special place in my heart, and it feels like the most honest me song I’ve ever written,” Westbrook shares. “It is about my love of family and their role in laying the foundation that anchors me.”

Take a listen here.

Standards – ‘Fruit Town’

Math-rock duo standards have just released a new album titled ‘Fruit Town,’ via Wax Bodega.

Led by ebullient guitarist Marcos Mena, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. You can see them in Nashville on August 1, at The End.

Take a listen here.

Danielle Ponder – “Some of Us are Brave”

Rising singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder is set to release her debut album “Some Of Us Are Brave” on September 16 via Future Classic. The title track is out today, with an accompanying video. Ponder will be performing at Live on the Green in Nashville on September 1.

Take a listen here.

CJ Solar – “Coming Around”

CJ Solar’s “Coming Around,” the latest release from his upcoming The Future’s Neon album, is out now. CJ wrote the song with HARDY and Corey Crowder.

Take a listen here.

Katelyn Clampett – “Sorta Single”

It’s “peak summer fling season” and Nashville-based country artist, songwriter and producer Katelyn Clampett delivers a quintessential summer kind of love track — “Sorta Single.”

Take a listen here.