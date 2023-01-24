New Music for You this Week- January 23, 2023

2 Miya Folick

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick confirms her new album, Roach, is slated for release on May 26 via Nettwerk and will perform in Nashville on April 10th at Ryman Auditorium.

“‘Get Out of My House’ was one of the first songs I wrote for my second album,” Folick says. “It’s about a person, but it’s also about a certain bad habit and a certain bad feeling. ‘Get them all out of the house,’ is what I’m saying. It is absolutely an exorcism.”

