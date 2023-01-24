New Music for You this Week- January 23, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Dakota Rogers
Benjamin Dakota Rogers announced his anticipated new studio full-length, Paint Horse, set to arrive on February 17, 2023. Rogers’ unvarnished sound began receiving attention on TikTok earlier this year where acoustic videos of the album’s lead single, “John Came Home,” have amassed over 10.5 million views. Today, he is sharing a new single from the 13-track set, “Maggie.”
Take a listen here.
2Miya Folick
Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick confirms her new album, Roach, is slated for release on May 26 via Nettwerk and will perform in Nashville on April 10th at Ryman Auditorium.
“‘Get Out of My House’ was one of the first songs I wrote for my second album,” Folick says. “It’s about a person, but it’s also about a certain bad habit and a certain bad feeling. ‘Get them all out of the house,’ is what I’m saying. It is absolutely an exorcism.”
Take a listen here.
3Dolly Parton
It’s a new song performed by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry for the movie 80 for Brady. “Gonna Be You” debuted on Friday with a music video.
Take a listen here.
4King Calaway
King Calaway today debuts their new music video for “I’m Feelin’ Good (Steve Miller Band)”. The video, directed and produced by Ben Smallbone and Andrea Royer of Radiate Films, shot while on tour with Dustin Lynch, cuts between on-stage and behind the scenes footage giving fans access to the unique bond shared between the members as well as a taste of the energy the band brings every time they walk on stage.
Take a listen here.
5Maple Glider
Maple Glider (real name: Tori Zietsch) has released a moody and hypnotic cover of Shania Twain’s enduring love anthem “You’re Still The One.” Originally featured as an Amazon Original last year, the song is now available across all platforms and with an accompanying visualizer.
Take a listen here.
6Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
“The Price of Falling” intimates the highs and lows of falling in love with an optimistic outlook. “One way or the other, it changes how your world looks, whether it’s your first crush or the more experienced version,” says Jones. He delivers a meditation on the uncertainty of new love over an insistent bluegrass beat.
Take a listen here.
7Hardy
Hardy released his sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW.
Collaborating with both a rolodex of Nashville’s finest songwriters (Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Schmidt, Brett Tyler, Hunter Phelps, and more) and some of his own rock favorites on the double-sided project, HARDY steps into the fullness of his artistic aspirations, merging the lifestyle he grew up living in rural Philadelphia, Miss. with the music he grew up listening to: Soundgarden, Puddle of Mudd, Pink Floyd, Stone Temple Pilots, Linkin Park, Matchbox 20, and many more.
Take a listen here.
8Beth Crowley
As a pop singer-songwriter, Beth Crowley is taking an approach to her artistry in a unique way. Inspired by the book, “The Ghost Who Is Still Alive,” her new single “The Ghost Who Is Still Alive.”
Take a listen here.
9Carly Simon
Carly Simon is unveiling a version of “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” from her forthcoming Live at Grand Central legendary surprise concert which is being released on audio and Blu-ray for the first time.
Take a listen here.
10Jordan Harvey
Rising Country artist Jordan Harvey today releases his debut EP It Is What It Is via BBR Music Group / Broken Bow Records. The vibrant project features his previously released debut track “Alabama Girl” that went viral on TikTok and its infectiously sweet follow-up “I Will.” Bursting with Jordan’s contagious positivity and unique vocals.
Take a listen here.