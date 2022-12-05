New Music for You this Week- December 5,2022

9 Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll released “she.”

“‘she’ is about the struggle of addiction. ‘she’ is about talking about the elephant in the room and addressing head on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic that is sweeping the nation; the pharmaceutical pill problem that is sweeping the nation, and has been for a long time,” says Jelly Roll. “And I feel like it’s an artist’s responsibility to speak for those who sometimes can’t always speak for themselves.”

Take a listen here.