New Music for You this Week- August 29, 2022

Here’s some new music for you this week.

Lily Winwood- Talking Walls

Talking Walls—out now—looks back on that era gracefully and groovily, finding Winwood literally “talking to the walls” as she looks inward with new purpose. Penned over those long sleepless nights, with clear eyes and a willingness to ask tough questions, each song takes a different tack into the introspective wind—all backed by a minimalist-roots sound. The now East Nashville-based artist (and daughter of Grammy-winning British rocker Steve Winwood) simply wrote her story and brought it to her band at Nashville’s Trace Horse studio—no producer needed.

Take a listen here.

Kendall Marvel- “Don’t Tell Me How to Drink”

Kendell Marvel’s new song, “Don’t Tell Me How To Drink,” featuring longtime friend and collaborator Chris Stapleton, is out now.

Of the song, Marvel reflects, “I wrote ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Drink’ with my old songwriting buddy Chris Stapleton a couple years ago. Me and Beau Bedford tracked this song, and I sent it to Stapleton asking if he would be interested in playing guitar and singin’ on it. It’s a damn thrill for me to have him on this Honky Tonkin’, Rock n Rollin’, Hell Raiser. Younger folks might be better at some things, but don’t mess with the old dogs when it comes to stuff like drinkin’!”

Take a listen here.

Taryn Papa and Josh Gallagher – “Mercy”

The Voice alumni and country music singer/songwriters, Taryn Papa and Josh Gallagher have released their popular rendition of Shawn Mendes’ smash hit, “Mercy,” today, Friday, August 26. The powerful lyrics of “Mercy” first captured the attention of the country risers in 2017, which inspired the members of Team Blake and Team Adam, respectively, to put their own spin on the song.

Take a listen here.

Todd Snider – “Big Finish”

Todd Snider has released another early look at his upcoming album ‘Live: Return Of The Storyteller’ today, giving listeners a snapshot of how his shows kicked off after returning to the road last year. Fittingly for these topsy-turvy times, Snider was keen to start with “Big Finish” – the humorously self-aware acoustic blues number originally released on 2012’s renowned ‘Agnostic Hymns and Stoner Fables.’ He plays the Ryman on Sept. 24th.

Take a listen here.

Dylan Marlowe- “Why’d We Break Up Again”

Dylan Marlowe releases his new song “Why’d We Break Up Again.”

“We are about to go on the road starting in September and I was looking for a song that was uptempo with high energy to keep my fans engaged,” said Marlowe. “This track is a mix of country and rock, like the songs that I grew up listening to. The story behind the song is a situation that almost everyone’s been in before.”

Take a listen here.

Colton James – “Ring on Her Finger”

James elaborates on the inspiration behind the track, “That first walk on the Beach together hand in hand in the Outer Banks of North Carolina has transformed into a lifetime of memories and a beautiful family. In life, when you find real love with that special someone, you put a Ring on Her Finger! I put a ring on my best friend’s finger, my beautiful wife, Cassie. I wrote this song for her, and I hope other lovers will be able to relate and enjoy it.”

Take a listen here.

Tayler Holder- “It’s You”

Holder recently moved from LA to Nashville writing songs with Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay, performing at CMA Fest and going viral on TikTok with his music.

Take a listen here.

Catie Offerman- “Get a Dog”

Catie Offerman releases her latest track today, “Get A Dog”

“Get A Dog,” which suggests that man’s best friend might be the only friend to a horrible human, was conceived in a writing session after discussing how all the writers had been in relationships with people who just weren’t worth their time.

“This song is for anyone who has ever dated someone who was basically unlovable,” says Offerman. “Not calling, staying out late, coming home drunk, acting crazy – guys and girls are both guilty of it. When we find those people in our lives, instead of trying to fix them, we just need to tell them to hit the road and get a dog – cause that’s the only thing on earth that’ll love them!” Offerman makes her Opry debut on Sept. 2.

Take a listen here.

The War and Treaty- “That’s How Love is Made”

The War And Treaty open their hearts for a soul-shattering therapy session in “That’s How Love Is Made,” exploring what true partnership means in a romantic stunner. Another vocal masterclass from the husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, the bluesy ballad was co-written by the pair with Dave Barnes and marks the first taste of a highly anticipated album, produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb, the video was filmed in Nashville at the Twelve Thirty Club at Fifth and Broadway.

Take a listen here.

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Bryan released his official music video for his Top 15 single,“Country On.” Filmed in downtown Nashville “Country On” honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, features the often-unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents and more.

Take a listen here.