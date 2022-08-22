New Music for You this Week – August, 22, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Allie Colleen- “Feels Like”

Singer/songwriter, Allie Colleen, has announced the release of her new thought-provoking and emotional single, “Feels Like.”

“I’ve always wanted a love song that I could live out when I sang it. For me, every single memory, every single recount in this song comes from a very special place in my life when I felt more loved than I’ve ever felt,” reflects Allie Colleen. ”In my case, of course, almost every memory is a childhood memory or a memory with friends or family, not so much romantic memories, except one, but that’s up to the interpreter.”

Take a listen here.

Zach Williams – “Big Tent Revival”

Williams has released a new single, “Big Tent Revival,” with an accompanying lyric video. The spirited song is retrospective of childhood memories with Williams’ grandparents, traveling to concerts on weekends and how those times have impacted him as an artist.

Take a listen here.

Hillary Reese- “All the Good Ones are Crazy”

16-year-old songstress Hillary Reese spotlights her hometown in Mississippi throughout the video for her new single, “All the Good Ones are Crazy.”Directed by Forrest Proctor, the scenes capture Hillary’s spunky spirit and pride for her heritage.

Take a listen here.

Eric Church -“Doing Life with Me”

Having recently celebrated the first anniversary of his ambitiously groundbreaking Heart & Soul triple album release, Eric Church fans everywhere can now enjoy the middle installment of the project, with the & album previously available only to the Church Choir.

As well as the poignant “Through My Ray Bans,” dedicated to the fans he played for at Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, the & album also features four new-to-the-public songs – “Do Side,” “Kiss Her Goodbye,” “Mad Man” and “Lone Wolf” – plus the 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year’s latest single, “Doing Life With Me.”

Take a listen here.

Watkins Family Hour – Vol. II

Vol. II follows Watkins Family Hour’s sophomore album Brother Sister, which they released as the COVID-19 pandemic began taking hold of the globe and, in turn, shut down the live music industry. That record was, serendipitously, a quieter affair, showcasing the musical interplay between Sara and Sean that keeps the Family Hour heart beating. In many ways, it’s also a successor to Watkins Family Hour, the self-titled 2015 album that introduced the band to a broader audience and sent them, along with some of their closest collaborators, out on the road to tour. They will be performing in Nashville at Americana Fest on Sept. 17.

Take a listen here.

Sam Willams – “Ragdoll”

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams announces a forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut, Glasshouse Children. Featuring six new tracks, Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown comes out Oct. 14 via Mercury Nashville. Williams’ first song off the expanded edition, “Ragdoll,” written by Williams with Femke Weidema and William Benjamin Roberts.

“Ragdoll represents putting it all on the line for someone in a playful way,” says Williams on the single. “It’s a fresh sound for me and I think it’s a fun love song, ‘Let me be your ragdoll’ translates to ‘I’m yours.’”

Take a listen here.

Bill Anderson & Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense”

Whisperin’ Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton release a bluegrass version of “Someday It’ll All Make Sense.

“The bluegrass/acoustical version was the original way this song was recorded. Sierra Hull played mandolin, her husband, Justin Moses, played fiddle and dobro and the record was co-produced by longtime bluegrass stalwart, Thomm Jutz. Both Dolly and I have a deep appreciation for the simplicity and authenticity of this type of music, and we both wanted this version to be heard,” Anderson shared. “I think the intimacy and warmth of the acoustical approach allow the lyric of the song to stand out even more. And it’s that lyric that seems to be resonating with people.”

Take a listen here.

Old Sea Brigade – “Monochrome”

Brought to life in a handmade studio high atop the North Carolina mountains, “Monochrome” also features collaborations with top-notch members of OSB’s Nashville music community; including co-writer Trent Dabbs (who also co-wrote Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse”) and instrumentalists Eli Beaird (Willie Nelson, Ruston Kelly), Kris Donegan (Hayes Carll, Mickey Guyton, Shania Twain) and Julian Dorio (Amanda Shires, The Whigs, Eagles Of Death Metal

Take a listen here.

Maren Morris & Zedd – “Make You Say”

Maren Morris and producer Zedd reunite on a new collaboration, “Make You Say,” featuring production duo BEAUZ and co-written by Zedd, Maren, BEAUZ, Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher Hindlin. This track follows “The Middle” released in 2018.

“I loved working with Zedd again on ‘Make You Say’ after such a thrill ride with ‘The Middle,’” Maren says. “It’s such a vibey melody and making the music video was definitely a first for me as far as choreography and animation go. The fans are gonna flip.”

Take a listen here.

Chayce Beckham – “Keeping Me Up All Night”

American Idol winner, Chayce Beckham just released “Keeping Me Up All Night.”

Haunted by the memories of an ex-love, the heart-wrenching but relatable track dials in on the restlessness felt during the aftermath of a break-up. Produced by Ross Copperman, the solemn but catchy, upbeat track was written by Beckham with Cary Barlowe, Geoff Warburton and Andy Albert.