Jessica Willis Fisher – Brand New Day

Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo album, Brand New Day. Produced by Ben Fowler, Brand New Day features 10 original songs, 8 of which Jessica wrote entirely on her own.

Tapping into the most vulnerable moments of her life, Jessica begins an authentic new journey after a dramatic and sudden departure from her family’s band. Until recently, Jessica has stayed out of the public eye since leaving her family’s touring group, The Willis Clan.

Take a listen here.