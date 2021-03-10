An expansion of the MTSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Awards involves the addition of a new Military Service honor.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni recognitions. The deadline to submit is Friday, March 26.

The awards, which will include an overall Distinguished Alumni recipient and Young Alumni Achievement honoree, recognize those with prolonged records of achievement who have made outstanding contributions to society and who exemplify the ideals for which MTSU stands in extraordinary ways.

People are encouraged to nominate someone online for an award. Criteria and nomination forms and other information can be found at www.mtalumni.com/awards. Alumni, MTSU faculty, staff and students and university friends are welcome to submit nominations.

This year marks the eighth year for the True Blue Citations of Distinction, featuring the new military category.

“We are excited to offer a new opportunity to honor the amazing accomplishments of our military alumni,” said Ginger Freeman, director of the MTSU Office of Alumni Relations. “With our rich history of alumni with military service and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center serving student veterans, it is important to recognize the outstanding service our alumni have to our country with the Military Service Award.”

Award recipients are selected by the alumni association board of directors. Jimmy White (Class of 1999) of Murfreesboro is board president. They will be announced later this year.

In addition to Military Service, the True Blue Citations of Distinction will include awards for the following categories:

• The David Cullum Award for Service to the University, named in memory of the former president of the National Alumni Association, Blue Raider Athletic Association and MTSU Foundation, who died in May 2013. He was a member of the Class of 1955.

• Achievement in Education — MTSU Faculty.

• Achievement in Education — Non-MTSU Faculty.

• Service to Community.

For questions about the form or process, contact the Office of Alumni Relations by calling 615-898-2922 or 800-533-6878, or email Michelle Stepp, Alumni Relations associate director, at [email protected]