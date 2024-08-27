New Loaded Queso Fries Coming to SONIC

SONIC is turning up the flavor with its latest mouth-watering addition: Loaded Queso Fries. This new offering takes its signature hot and crispy Groovy Fries and layers them with creamy white queso and bold toppings that elevate the snacking experience. Loaded Queso Fries will be available at SONIC locations nationwide on September 2, 2024, but SONIC App users can score early access by placing an order though the app starting today.

Bacon Ranch Loaded Queso Fries : Hot and crispy Groovy Fries topped with creamy white queso, crisp bacon, melty shredded cheese and a drizzle of creamy ranch.

: Hot and crispy Groovy Fries topped with creamy white queso, crisp bacon, melty shredded cheese and a drizzle of creamy ranch. Southwest Loaded Queso Fries: Hot and crispy Groovy Fries loaded with creamy white queso, sliced jalapenos, ripe tomatoes, creamy Southwest sauce, diced onions and melty shredded cheese.

Fans can also pair any of their SONIC favorites with a side of warm, melty queso – the ultimate dipping companion – for just $1. Plus, don’t miss out on the new Bacon Ranch and Southwest Crunch Queso Wraps, available on the $1.99 Menu, also known as the FUN.99 Menu. Build the perfect meal by pairing these cheesy new options with a variety of new and iconic SONIC snacks, desserts and entrées—all for just $1.99 each, all day, every day. *

Loaded Queso Fries will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. Pricing starts at $3.99 for a medium size but varies by location.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email