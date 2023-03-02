New Live Music and Event Venue Unveiled in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village

Anzie Blue, the beloved Hillsboro Village restaurant co-owned by Nashville natives, Marcie and Derek Van Mol reopened Wednesday, March 1, 2023 as AB, a live music and event venue that is designed by locals, for locals.

“AB is more than just a music venue – it’s a community space that welcomes everyone. We wanted to create a place where artists can host underplay shows, album release events and livestreams,” said Marcie Van Mol. “It’s important that AB is inclusive and open to all, and we’re excited to see the space come to life with a variety of programming, both in-house and through private events.”

Reimagined in partnership with SAVAGE Interior Designs, AB will be a dynamic live music and event space that caters to Nashville’s creative community. The 4,000-square-foot location can host up to 250 guests and features a full kitchen and bar, and ample parking with over 190 spots available directly below the building, including a complimentary first hour.

SAVAGE Interior Designs created a versatile event space with a refined ambience by selecting stunning emerald and Black Fornasetti Malachite wallcovering from Cole and Sons as the backdrop of the venue’s standout addition, a 30-foot-long bar with a Cambria quartz top. The bar’s three curvilinear arches create a “wow” moment, while the rest of the room boasts a mix of bronze and brass tones with silver leaf tea paper from Phillip Jeffries, resulting in an eclectic yet elegant interior.

The new interior is an elevated concept designed to accommodate many different types of events. “AB is a unique blend of timeless elegance and unconventional charm that is unlike any other event venue in Nashville,” said Jonathan Savage, the owner of SAVAGE Interior Designs. “We approached the design with the intention of curating a space that not only inspires creativity but also caters to the discerning taste of Nashville natives.”

AB will offer a range of monthly events, such as Josh Black Comedy Night in Hillsboro Village, Laughs & Libations, Southbound Songwriters Series and “Drag Experience,” the first of which will be held March 3, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, including one cocktail, and can be purchased on the venue’s website. The venue is also available for private events and plans to resume online catering for their famous cheese and charcuterie boards, orders beginning the first Friday in March.

Event inquiries can be directed to derek@anzieblue.com, while booking inquiries for bands and comedians can be directed to leon@macpresents.com. All events will be listed on the AB website: AnzieBlue.com.