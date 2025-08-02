New Italian Restaurant will Open in Wedgewood Houston Neighborhood

Boka Restaurant Group is excited to announce the second of three concepts they will be opening in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston neighborhood in 2026: Alla Vita, a neighborhood Italian eatery, by Chef Lee Wolen of Michelin-starred Boka. Like its Chicago counterpart, the restaurant will serve delicious pastas, pizzas, and Italian classics, alongside a thoughtful wine list and refreshing cocktail program. Alla Vita will be located at 523 Houston Street within AJ Capital’s dynamic Wedgewood Village development, a destination for fashion, art, music, and entertainment, just south of downtown Nashville in a long-held industrial part of town.

Alla Vita’s menu offers a variety of dishes designed for sharing and savoring, from craveable snacks and crisp salads to handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and comforting mains. Nashville diners can look forward to enjoying all of the signature favorites from the Chicago menu, along with several new dishes created exclusively for this location. Standout dishes include Arancini filled with scamorza cheese and served with ’nduja aioli and fennel pollen and a colorful Chopped Salad with gem lettuce, radicchio, finocchiona, pepperoncini, and tomato in a red wine vinaigrette. Don’t miss the Cacio e Pepe Ricotta Dumplings or the selection of pizzas, made to order in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven. Known for his beloved takes on chicken, from roasted at Boka and laquered brick at Elliott Aster to crispy, fried and succulent rotisserie at GG’s Chicken Shop, Chef Lee Wolen delivers again with Alla Vita’s fan-favorite Chicken Parmigiana, served with fire-roasted tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, and fresh basil. To end the meal on a sweet note, guests can choose from a delightful lineup of desserts like Olive Oil Cake, Tiramisu, Cannoli, Dark Chocolate Blueberry Budino, and a rotating variety of gelatos and sorbets.

“Nashville is an incredible city, and I’m excited to spend more time here as we bring Alla Vita to town,” said Chef Lee Wolen. “I always love visiting, and it feels like a great fit for the next chapter of the restaurant. Our goal is to serve fresh, approachable Italian food in a fun, welcoming environment, and I’m looking forward to sharing that experience with Wedgewood Houston and the entire Nashville community.”

Alla Vita’s wine program will feature a predominantly Italian and West Coast American varietal list, with a focus on small, lesser known wineries, and the cocktail program will feature balanced, easy to drink cocktails that showcase unique spirits, with a focus on vermouths and amaros, as well as a rotating variety of seasonal spritzes. Kehoe Designs will transform Alla Vita into a lush, garden-inspired retreat that feels both warm and inviting. Inside, Italian floral prints and a cheerful color palette will set the tone, with custom woodwork, flowing fabrics, and greenery that bring the outdoors in.

“We’ve long admired Boka Restaurant Group and are thrilled to welcome their second concept to the neighborhood – first Momotaro and now Alla Vita. Their commitment to quality and hospitality aligns perfectly with our vision for Wedgewood Village,” says SVP Leasing, Kyle Allen. “Following recent openings like Pastis and the soon-to-open Hermès, Alla Vita further cements this corner of the city as a destination for exceptional food, culture, and community.”

Boka Restaurant Group will also open Momotaro, Chef Gene Kato’s contemporary Japanese restaurant, this spring and details will soon be provided on a third concept, all of which will be located in Wedgewood Village. For more information visit www.allavitanashville.com or follow along on Instagram @AllaVitaNashville.

