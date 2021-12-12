If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season.

Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Dec. 10

  • A Dickens of a Holiday

Dec. 11

  • A Royal Queens Christmas
  • A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Dec. 12

  • Sister Swap Part 2: Christmas in the City

Dec. 18

  • The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls
  • Christmas for Keeps

Dec. 19

  • ‘Tis the Season to be Merry

Previous articleIn Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here