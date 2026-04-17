New Fishing Piers Open At Sharp Springs Natural Area

Anglers in Smyrna have a fresh reason to head outdoors with new upgrades now complete at a popular local spot.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has finished replacing two fishing piers at Sharp Springs Natural Area, improving access at the park’s catch-and-release ponds.

The new structures replace piers that were originally built more than a decade ago and are designed to provide safer, more accessible fishing opportunities for visitors of all ages.

Located within one of the largest parks in the Smyrna park system, the area is a well-known destination for local anglers. Officials say the upgrades are part of an ongoing effort to expand public access and enhance outdoor recreation.

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TWRA and the City of Smyrna plan to continue evaluating other piers in the park for future improvements.

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