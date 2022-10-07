New Fall Flying Solo Exhibits Arrives at Nashville International Airport®

The Fall installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the incredible artwork of Duncan McDaniel, Marleen De Waele-De Bock, and Rima Day.

The Flying Solo series is a respected, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. The Fall 2022 exhibit, which is open now through January 2, 2023, is a part of BNA’s Arts at the Airport program.

Created in 1988, BNA’s Arts at the Airport is an ever-growing, ever-changing showcase of cultural diversity and creative talent in Tennessee. The terminal and surrounding facilities were designed to incorporate rotating public art exhibits and permanent acquisitions and opportunities for live entertainment performances throughout the airport.

A brief biography of the featured artists and their work is as follows:

Duncan McDaniel

“Cloud Hatch” (Acrylic on Plexiglas, 40” x 50” x 15”)

Located in Concourse D, across from Gate D-2

www.Duncanism.com

Duncan McDaniel is an interdisciplinary artist whose practice combines light, color, found objects, and traditional artmaking techniques to facilitate fine art in the gallery setting as well as art in the public realm.

Since graduating from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2006, McDaniel has embarked on a creative journey covering a wide range through avenues of painting, drawing, public art, and site-specific installations. Through this multi-disciplinary practice, McDaniel is always searching for the better artist within himself. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife and two daughters.

Marleen De Waele-De Bock

“Reflection” (Acrylic, 36” x 48”)

Located in Concourse D, across from Gate D-3 and D-4

www.marleensartgallery.com

Marleen De Waele-De Bock is a Belgian-born artist who has lived in South Africa, Mozambique, Nashville, and recently moved to Boca Raton. De Waele-De Bock’s subject matter has been diverse throughout her career, from portraits to still life. Since moving to the U.S., her primary focus has been her representations of nature. The inspiration for her large-scale landscapes is found immediately outside her door and the result is often more imaginative than narrative. Her paintings reflect a new set of ideals and express the desire to honor the small glimpses of beauty and life peeking through even in unlikely circumstances. De Waele-De Bock has exhibited in multiple solo, and group shows internationally for almost four decades and is currently represented by various galleries in the southeastern U.S.

Rima Day

“Anne-Marie” (Repurposed denim, thread, hooping wire, and sewing notions, 40” x 57” x 11”)

Located in Concourse A, near Gate A-2

www.rimadayart.com

Rima Day studied fashion design both in her native city of Tokyo, Japan, and later in New York City and worked as a freelance custom ballet costume-maker in New York City and Connecticut. Day moved to East Tennessee with her family and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Studio Art from East Tennessee State University.

Her works have been shown locally, nationally, and internationally and are in collections at the University of Iowa, Southern Methodist University, and several private collections. She currently lives in Thompson’s Station, TN.

Arts at the Airport

The Arts at the Airport (AaA) program showcases the region’s visual and performing arts. AaA is governed by a 15-member Arts at the Airport Foundation board, is funded primarily by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and receives some funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The award-winning Arts at the Airport program reviews and presents works by local, regional and national artists for the enjoyment and enrichment of BNA’s passengers and visitors. In addition to visual art, Arts at the Airport includes live music performances on stages throughout BNA’s passenger terminal.