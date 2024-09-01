New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame to Showcase Notable Printmakers

The Haley Gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum presents Movies & Mayhem by Madmen: Inspired Sin-arama by Carlos Hernandez and John Hancock, an art exhibit showcasing the works of printmakers John Hancock and Carlos Hernandez. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public beginning the evening of Sept. 26 through Nov. 1, will include letterpress prints, collages and screenprints by the printmakers.

The exhibition draws inspiration from the legacy of Hatch Show Print, which has a long history of creating movie posters for horror films, westerns, film-noir and more. Hernandez and Hancock produced a collection that blends their personal styles with Hatch Show Print’s distinct typography and textures. Aided by designer-printers Nick Larson and Sarah Budeski, Hancock incorporated words and very short stories into a series of letterpress prints, and Hernandez layered colors in both letterpress prints and collages. Hancock and Hernandez also collaborated to create a screenprint that is overlaid with an array of typographical treatments pulled directly from the typecases at Hatch Show Print.

All work on view in the Haley Gallery is available for purchase. Prices and details are available upon request.

Opening reception

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the gallery will host a reception with the artists to celebrate the exhibit’s opening. The reception, which will take place between 5 and 8 p.m., is free and open to the public. More information on the event and the exhibition can be found on the Haley Gallery’s website.

About John Hancock

John S. Hancock is a printmaker specializing in woodcut, silkscreen and mixed-media variants. He has been a professor of art for more than 30 years, focusing on printmaking. He holds a bachelor of fine arts from Baylor University and a master of fine arts from Texas Tech University. Hancock is a member of the Mid America Print Council and the Southern Graphics Council, and he is a founding member of the DPA Print Organization. In addition to his solo exhibitions, he exhibits as part of the Amazing Hancock Brothers, Los Weirdos Texinos and the Outlaw Printmakers. Hancock’s work is included in several collections, including City Lights Bookstore, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the Library of Congress Print Collection, the Mexic-Arte Museum, the Newark Public Library, Olin Library Special Collections at Washington University, the Pratt School of Art and Design Print Department Collection, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp.and the private collections of Billy Gibbons and Chuck Sperry.

About Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez is a founding partner of Burning Bones Press, a full-service printmaking studio in Houston, Texas. His work has been showcased in various gallery shows and projects, including those in the music industry, restaurant and retail design and corporate work. Hernandez is a member of the Outlaw Printmakers and a graduate of the Texas Tech graphic design program. He served as the 2019 visiting artist at Hatch Show Print, which culminated in a show at the Haley Gallery. Hernandez has also served as an instructor of screen printing at Rice University, had work acquired by the Smithsonian Institution’s print collection, been selected as the official commemorative poster artist for the Austin City Limits music festival and collaborated with his childhood idol and hot rod legend, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth. His work as a visiting artist has taken him to institutions such as Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Duke University, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Frogman’s, Harvard Art Museums, IPCNY, New York School of Art, Parsons School of Design, Pratt Institute, Self Help Graphics and Art, the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin.

