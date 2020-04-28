Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 30, an order outlining recommendations for Tennesseans to safely return to work.

“Though the measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have been and are necessary and invaluable in preserving the health and lives of Tennesseans, they have also damaged many businesses and livelihoods with approximately 400,000 unemployment claims filed since March 15, 2020 and it is essential to their health and welfare to allow Tennesseans to return to work so long as progress in slowing COVID-19 makes it safe to do so,” reads the Order.

Executive Order 30 supersedes and repeals Executive Order Nos. 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 29, effective Wednesday, April 29, but does not affect Executive Order No. 25 concerning dental and medical procedures, which is currently effective until April 30.

Executive Order 30 also states “to keep citizens of the state of Tennessee safe and healthy, do hereby declare continuing state of emergency to facilitate the response to COVID-19 and order the following statewide.”

Executive Order 30 Details