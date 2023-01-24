New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last.

At 8:30 a.m., Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will host a check presentation to donate $2,000 to The Journey Home. The Journey Home strives to help rehouse the disadvantaged and provide basic needs for families and children.

Then at 10 a.m., the store will host an official ribbon cutting with the Murfreesboro community to celebrate the new store opening.

The new 2,000 square-foot restaurant can seat up to 14 guests and will employ 30 crew members. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. With Dunkin’s new restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere, convenient drive-thru, and innovative technologies, including:

A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts and Instagram @dunkin.

GRAND OPENING DETAILS:

Tuesday, January 24

5 a.m. – Custom Dunkin’ T-Shirt Giveaway and Free Samples

7 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting

10 a.m. – Check Presentation

WHERE:

Dunkin’ | 5619 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128