A long-awaited driver’s license kiosk is finally operational and available to serve those in the northern part of Rutherford County.

The new self-service kiosk is one of five in the county. It will allow people to conduct regular business without having to visit the Driver Services Center. Some of these services include renewing a driver license or ID, ordering a duplicate driver license or ID, changing an address, and registering to vote, among other services.

Dignitaries including Sen. Dawn White, Rep. Charlie Baum, Rep. Mike Sparks, and Mayor Jason Cole along with other state and local officials are expected to attend a media availability on July 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the La Vergne Public Library, 5063 Murfreesboro Road, where the kiosk will be officially unveiled and opened for service.

The kiosk will be available during business hours at the La Vergne Public Library: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., closed on Sunday.

“This kiosk will be a great addition to the services provided to the northern part of Rutherford County,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We’re excited to see what other collaboration between state and local officials will bring to La Vergne.”

“The new drivers’ services kiosk in La Vergne has been a long-awaited addition,” said Sen. Dawn White. “The ability for residents to visit a local kiosk for simple functions such as renewing a driver license or making a change of address will offer citizens a much more convenient option and save significant time in completing basic necessities.”

“I am excited that the state is able to provide the convenience of an additional kiosk for the residents of La Vergne and the northern part of Rutherford County,” says Rep. Charlie Baum. “I hope that this will reduce wait-times for services provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles.”

“Many thanks to the Department of Safety, both former Mayor Dennis Waldron, the current Mayor Jason Cole, and the La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their efforts to get the kiosk installed,” says Rep. Mike Sparks. “Hopefully, this can help alleviate much of the traffic to the Murfreesboro Driver Testing Station and improve efficiencies in our state.”

More information on services available at the self-service kiosks can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/safety/news/2020/9/23/driver-services-adds-new-services-to-self-service-kiosks.html.

Other self-service kiosks are available in the county at the Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro, the MTSU ‘BLUE PRINT’ Print Shop, Murfreesboro Driver Services Center, and Rutherford County Clerk Kiosk in Smyrna.