New Development- The Motley – Coming to Midtown Nashville

This September, IPB Properties will break ground on The Motley, a three-tower mixed-use development at 1401 Church Street in Nashville. The Motley is set to transform the former dairy factory site into a vibrant community hub, catering to the growing demands of Music City.

Designed by Nashville-based HASTINGS Architecture, The Motley will bring nearly 1,200 distinctive rental homes and over 70,000 square feet of locally inspired commercial spaces to Midtown.

“The concept for The Motley is deeply inspired by Nashville’s way of life,” says David McCutcheon, president of IPB Properties. “Our public plaza is an example of a design choice we made to provide authentic Nashville experiences, offering a unique blend of local shops and restaurants.”

Project Details

The Motley will be built in three phases, with the first phase featuring a 26-floor residential tower at 14th and Church Street. This tower will offer 326 high-quality rental homes, ranging from studios to two bedrooms. The Motley addresses the increasing need for rental properties driven by the city’s significant population growth, particularly in the tech and health sectors, as well as its concentration of post-secondary institutions.

Project Amenities

The first phase will also include 27,000 square feet of amenities, such as social lounges, an outdoor pool, a sun deck, co-working spaces, a fitness center, and an indoor and outdoor dog park. At the same time, IPB Properties in collaboration with Ojas Partners, will develop more than 14,000 square feet of ground-level retail, inviting the community in and creating a vibrant public plaza.

Collaborating Artists

During construction, a collection of distinct illustrations on three, 20-feet-tall pillars will prominently front The Motley. The unique illustrated characters were created by four artists—including Nashville’s Maggie Sanger—conveying the interaction of diverse people and experiences at The Motley.

A Midtown Landmark

IPB Properties is one of the first to break ground among many planned towers facing the downtown skyline along 14th Avenue, marking the beginning of a significant transformation of this area into an energetic and dynamic pocket of the city.

Construction Partner

The construction partner for the project is Axiom Builders, a residential and commercial construction company with over 12 million square feet under construction in Canada and the U.S. Axiom Builders is known for their commitment to quality and people-centric approach. Completing REN in Seattle with IPB Properties in 2021, Axiom Builders is entering the next phase of their U.S. expansion plan with construction on The Motley.

Construction on the first phase of The Motley is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

