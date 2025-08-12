New Details, Timeline Released On Musk’s Music City Loop

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company (TBC) is moving forward with plans for the Music City Loop, a nearly 10-mile underground transit system that will connect downtown Nashville and Music City Center to Nashville International Airport. According to TBC, the system will use a fleet of dedicated Tesla Model Y and Model X vehicles operating through an underground tunnel network without intermediate stops, with each trip expected to take about nine minutes.

The project is currently in the design phase. TBC and Tennessee state officials say site preparation for the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) launch site will begin in the third quarter of 2025, with tunneling scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending design completion and permit issuance. The company will initially deploy one TBM before scaling up to at least six.

State government updates and TBC’s project timeline indicate that the first operational segment is targeted to open in the first quarter of 2027, with additional sections coming online later that year. The final alignment is still being determined as TBC completes geotechnical borings, coordinates utilities, and negotiates station agreements with property owners, all subject to regulatory approval.

