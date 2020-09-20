As Rutherford County continues to grow, so does the demand for dermatology services. To help alleviate that demand, married couple, Megan Morrison, DO and Pezh Shoureshi, DO, have opened Harpeth Valley Dermatology in Smyrna.

Harpeth Valley Dermatology offers general dermatology services, dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery, aesthetics, phototherapy, laser treatment and pediatric dermatology. The practice is located at 741 Presidents Place, Suite 140 in Smyrna.

Dr. Morrison and Dr. Shoureshi, both board-certified, have been practicing in Murfreesboro and Smyrna since 2015.

“Megan and I will lead a staff of patient-centered doctors, RNs and administrators that strive to deliver innovative, comprehensive and compassionate care for patients,” Shoureshi said.

Dr. Morrison is a Board-Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Mohs surgeon. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of West Florida in 2006 and received her Doctorate in Osteopathy from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010. She completed her residency in Dermatology and Fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital- Michigan State University. She is presently a member of the Tennessee Dermatologic Society, Tennessee Medical Association, the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgeons. Dr. Morrison’s research focuses on new therapies for non-melanoma skin cancer and melanoma epidemiology, and she is trained in aesthetic dermatology, with extensive training in mid-face rejuvenation using toxins and fillers.

Dr. Shoureshi is a Board-Certified Dermatologist with a special interest in complex medical dermatology and cutaneous oncology. After receiving his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder, he completed a M.S. in Molecular Biology at the University of Denver. He received his medical degree from the Lake Erie college of osteopathic medicine Erie, PA. He completed his Dermatology residency at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. While training at one of the leading academic dermatology residencies in the country, he had the privilege of working at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs medical center. Dr. Shoureshi is currently President of the Tennessee Dermatology Society and also a member of the Nashville Dermatology Society, Tennessee Medical Association, American Academy of Dermatology, and the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology.

For more information on Harpeth Valley Dermatology or to schedule an appointment, visit www.harpethvalleydermatology.com. Appointments are available now.