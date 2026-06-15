New Coffee Shop The Human Bean Opens in Murfreesboro

Coffee lovers in Murfreesboro have a new drive-thru option. The Human Bean opened June 10th at 1803 Memorial Blvd. More Eat & Drink News

Locally owned by Scott and Anita Findlay, the new location will serve The Human Bean’s lineup of specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, Bright Energy drinks made with natural caffeine from green coffee beans, and a selection of grab-and-go food items.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with The Human Bean,” said Scott Findlay in a statement. “Our team has been buzzing with energy getting ready for this grand opening, and we’re excited to welcome the community to be a part of the journey, too.”

One of the brand’s signature touches is the chocolate-covered espresso bean placed atop every drink, a tradition that reflects the company’s focus on customer service and on creating a memorable experience for guests.

Founded 28 years ago, The Human Bean has built its reputation on sustainably sourced coffee, innovative beverages and friendly service. While independently owned, the Murfreesboro location will participate in companywide charitable initiatives, including the Food Drive Giveback in June and Coffee for a Cure in October, the brand’s largest annual fundraising event.

Popular menu items include the Snowy Mocha, Java Chip Granita, and Bright Energy drinks. Customers will also find seasonal offerings throughout the year, along with plenty of options to customize their beverages.

The coffee shop is open seven days a week from 5 am until 10 pm.

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