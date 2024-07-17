New Classes for Leadership Rutherford and Youth Leadership Rutherford

Leadership Rutherford is proud to announce the new classes for both Leadership Rutherford (LR) and Youth Leadership Rutherford (YLR). These programs are pivotal in sustaining and enhancing the high-quality leadership that is essential to making Rutherford County an outstanding community.

View: Leadership Rutherford Class List , Youth Leadership Rutherford Class List

Since its inception, Leadership Rutherford has graduated over 2,200 professionals and students, creating an extensive network of alumni who continue to contribute to the community’s development.

Leadership Rutherford (LR)

For the adult program, this year’s class will begin their journey with a series of socials from July through August, leading up to a September class reception and an overnight class retreat. The program encompasses nine program days (one each month), culminating in a graduation ceremony in June.

“Leadership Rutherford continues to foster a deep connection between participants and the many facets of life in Rutherford County, including arts and culture, local government, non-profits and businesses,” said Stephanie Brackman, executive director of Leadership Rutherford. “Our alumni have multiple opportunities each year to stay engaged with their classmates and the broader community through informative presentations and social events.”

Youth Leadership Rutherford (YLR)

Youth Leadership Rutherford (YLR), designed for high school seniors, focuses on personal development and leadership skills while promoting community awareness. This comprehensive program is structured to educate young leaders on a variety of real-world topics, exploring issues of leadership within the context of each subject. By engaging with community leaders and participating in hands-on activities, students gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within Rutherford County. They are encouraged to think critically and develop innovative solutions to real-world problems, fostering a sense of responsibility and commitment to their community.

“As we welcome the new classes, we look forward to the innovative ideas and dedicated service they will bring to Rutherford County. Through their participation, both the Leadership Rutherford and Youth Leadership Rutherford classes will continue to uphold the tradition of excellence and community involvement that defines our programs,” said Brackman.

