New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).

Shannon DiVitto, franchisee of the new Graze Craze in Murfreesboro, has over 15 years of business management expertise, and plans to use her knowledge of the field to provide exceptional experiences for guests. Drawn to the Graze Craze concept by its unique and customizable appeal, DiVitto is looking forward to creating a variety of fresh, delicious charcuterie boards that would please any palette.

“We’re excited for our Graze Craze team to be welcomed into the community,” said DiVitto. “We love how close we are to downtown, local shopping and the Middle Tennessee State University campus – there’s nothing like Graze Craze in the area and we can’t wait to begin providing beautiful charcuterie to locals.”

Graze Craze specializes in artfully designed, hand-crafted charcuterie boards and boxes featuring customizable food displays that are perfect for grazing — including fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, gourmet sweets and more. The unique menu features several grazing options fit for any occasion and lifestyle. Whether it’s a formal affair for veggie lovers or a casual get-together complete with meat and cheese for a low-carb crew, Graze Craze has something to offer for everyone. Each charcuterie board is beautifully curated by a Grazologist™ — your very own charcuterie concierge — with several different size options from single boxes for the lone grazer, to grazing boards with enough fresh food to feed a party of ten or more.

The Murfreesboro Graze Craze will offer free local delivery any day of the week, and the storefront will be open for pick-ups Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 8 am. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.

About Graze Craze

Graze Craze® is the leading franchise within the graze-style food category, offering an alternative experience to traditional dining options. At Graze Craze, in-store Grazologists™ curate hand-crafted, impeccably designed, sweet and savory picnic boxes and charcuterie boards, made with the highest quality ingredients and customized with perfection for every occasion. Originally founded in Oklahoma by US Air Force veteran, Kerry Sylvester, Graze Craze is now part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of award-winning affiliated brands and global leader for entrepreneurs. For more information about Graze Craze, visit www.GrazeCraze.com. For information on franchising opportunities, visit www.GrazeCrazeFranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™ (NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.