New Cell Phone Lot at Nashville International Airport Officially Opens

The new cell lot at Nashville International Airport officially opened on March 15, 2023.

It is located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.

The lot is larger than the current lots, with a total of 240 spaces, and features secure fencing, security guard monitoring, and real-time flight information monitors, allowing drivers to check the status of incoming flights.

The new BNA cell lot is officially open today! We’re thrilled to have this lot open that better accommodates our growth and enhances the passenger experience. As a reminder, the existing cell lots have closed. Have questions? Click here: https://t.co/LqjU3YrtIP pic.twitter.com/xleIm5oMBP — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 15, 2023

Due to roadway construction, the current lots have closed at BNA.

