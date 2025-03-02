New Cat Rescue Gives Strays a Second Chance

If you tear up when ASPCA videos of kittens shivering in the cold come on the television screen, think about how you can help stray and mis-treated cats locally. One place to consider is the 501(c)3 non-profit named Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue. They can use your help. They are a new organization in Rutherford County trying to save stray cats through fostering, healing, spaying and neutering, and finding them a loving home.

Run completely by volunteers, Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue has the goal of saving 100 cats in 2025, but they need help from the community. Each found cat they insure is tested for any diseases they may have, given all of their vaccines, fixed, given flea and worm medications, and microchipped. It costs them about $250 for each cat they save, including cat litter and food for their upkeep. But some cats take more care.

Some of these strays have special needs because they are very sick. This will require additional funds. One such cat is Brittany. She was found with feline infectious peritonitis (FIP). According to Cornell Feline Health Center, “FIP generally occurs in one of two forms, a ‘wet form’ in which fluid accumulates in body cavities like the abdomen and/or chest, and a ‘dry form’ that affects the central nervous system, resulting in neurologic [issues]. Once a cat develops clinical FIP, the disease is usually progressive and almost always fatal without therapy that has been available in countries Australia and the UK for several years, and has recently become available as an oral compounded formulation in the United States.”

The battle to heal FIP is a rough one as the drugs are still hard to come by in this country. These medications are not readily available at local vets, so Tennessee Whiskey Cat Rescue volunteers are willing to drive wherever needed and pay what is necessary to get Brittany these drugs.

“We need extra prayers and financial support for our sweet Brittney as she battles FIP,” says their Facebook page. “We were so hopeful as she responded to treatment so positively in the beginning. Her tummy swelling went down almost immediately, and we thought we were in the clear. Unfortunately, this week things have taken a turn for the worse, she stopped eating, and she can’t keep her medications down. She’s had to have a nausea injection this week, and today went in for a follow up that didn’t give us the best news. FIP is complicated. They’ve changed her diagnosis from the wet version to the dry version which is harder to treat. But we are trying our best to stay positive and strong for this sweetheart, and we will do everything we can within our reach to save her.”

On Valentine’s Day, Brittany began responding positively to her new treatment and began eating and playing again. While the road ahead for Brittany is a long one, this is a good sign.

Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue was founded by Danielle Harrett, Wanda Chanell, Lori Kean, Nichole Campanella, Chris Conro, and Taura Byrd. Byrd is the owner of everyone’s favorite Catfeine Cat Café, a place where people can go to have coffee, snacks, and a little bit of cat love.

Catfeine Cat Café recently hosted a launch party and fundraiser for Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue, helping them with their need to raise $25,000 to make their goal for the year. Those attending the event were also asked to provide the group with needed supplies to help them rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home cats in need.

Using fosters and partnering with the community, Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue provides medical attention, nourishment, socialization, and loving care while cats are awaiting a forever family. The organization also educates the community and advocates for cats.

“Stray cats are becoming a significant concern in Middle Tennessee,” says their website, “with more friendly strays appearing daily, along with those in need of medical attention due to injuries or illness. The rapid growth of the stray cat population highlights the urgent need for community action and support.”

To save more cats and see that they are vaccinated and neutered or spayed, Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue needs financial support. While the launch party was a huge success, they will continue to need funds to help cats like Brittany, as well as new mama cats like Molly, who just had a litter of five.

Help Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue save more cats by donating funds, time or materials here. To see the cute fuzzy babies looking for a forever home, click here. These kitties can also be found at Catfeine Cat Café, which will continue to provide a home for healthy rescued cats until adoption.

