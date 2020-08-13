The City of La Vergne is excited to announce the company coming to La Vergne under the name “Project Watson” is a new Amazon Delivery Station.

The new delivery station will be located at the new Park 24 complex and will help speed up Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities for customers in Rutherford County. The new center will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour.

“We are elated in Amazon coming to and investing in the City of La Vergne,” says Economic Development Specialist Thomas Broeker. “Their presence adds to the city’s significant economic base and further solidifies La Vergne as a major fulfillment and distribution hub within the state of Tennessee and the throughout the southeast.”

Mayor Jason Cole says, “Amazon’s delivery station opening here in La Vergne continues to show that our business-friendly environment and access to an incredible workforce are draws for new businesses throughout Middle Tennessee. Amazon brings its global influence and industry-leading business here to our community.”

The facility is expected to be completed and officially open in 2020.