New Allegiant Route to Connect Nashville to Gulf Shores

Allegiant Travel Company has announced a new nonstop route connecting Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) to Gulf Shores, Alabama (GUF), beginning November 21, 2025. To celebrate the addition, one-way fares start as low as $49.*

The Gulf Shores route is part of Allegiant’s latest expansion aimed at connecting travelers to popular vacation destinations with affordable, nonstop service. Known for its budget-friendly model and leisure-focused network, Allegiant continues to offer low-cost options that reduce airport hassle and maximize time at the beach.

Flights are available for booking now at Allegiant.com.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email