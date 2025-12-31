New 2025 Collectible Waterfowl Stamp Available Through TWRA

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is now accepting orders for its annual collectible state waterfowl stamp, featuring the award-winning artwork from the 2025 Tennessee Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest. This year’s stamp showcases a great piece created by 16-year-old Glory Malone of Dover, whose talent earned her the Best of Show honor in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service competition. Proceeds from stamp sales support habitat improvement efforts across the state.

TWRA has taken the Best of Show-winning artwork each year since 1999 from the state’s Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest to create the collectible stamp. Glory used acrylic paint, colored pencil, and alcohol marker to portray a male ruddy duck for her Best of Show winner. Glory’s winning drawing was selected from 1,464 individuals who competed in four age groups.

The Tennessee Junior Duck Stamp program is an art contest managed by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service designed to teach students the importance of conserving wetland habitats and waterfowl. It pairs science, the arts, and other core subjects to creatively teach greater awareness of our natural resources. As part of the program, students are invited to participate in an annual art competition.

The public is invited to purchase the collectible stamps. Each state stamp is numbered and printed in full color, measuring 1 2/8 by 2 inches. In addition to this year’s stamp, all previous stamps since 1999 are available.

Stamps are $11 each and may be ordered by completing the Wildlife Stamp order form, located in the Wildlife and Biodiversity section of the TWRA website. The form can be mailed:

TWRA Sales Office

PO Box 41729

Nashville, TN 37204

The public is reminded that the State of Tennessee Waterfowl stamp is voluntary and not required to hunt. However, the Federal Duck stamp is required to hunt waterfowl in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

