Netflix has introduced a new way to watch movies and shows with your friends and family while still practicing social distancing.

Netflix Party synchronizes the video and adds video chat so you can share your thoughts about the movie, show, or series. It’s only available on Google Chrome.

Here’s how it works.

Install Netflix Party

To install Netflix Party, start off by clicking the “Install Netflix Party” here. Once you are redirected to the Chrome Web Store, click “Add to Chrome” to finish installing Netflix Party.

Open a Video in Netflix

Go to Netflix’s website. Choose any show you would like to watch and start playing the video.

Create your party

To create your party, click on the red “NP” icon located next to the address bar. Then click “Start Party” to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends.

Join a Netflix Party

To join a party, click on the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix’s website. Then click on the “NP” button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party.