Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Netflix March 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Netflix March 2026: Complete Release Schedule

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2
netflix

Netflix's March 2026 lineup features ONE PIECE Season 2, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, and Virgin River Season 7. Here's everything coming to and leaving the platform this month.

March 1, 2026

  • The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA
  • Casino
  • Chef
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Desperado
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • Fifty Shades of Grey
  • Goosebumps
  • The Green Knight
  • Jurassic World
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  • Legion
  • The Lego Movie
  • Matilda
  • Misery
  • Ray
  • Sicario
  • Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers
  • The Swan Princess
  • Trolls
  • Zombieland

March 2, 2026

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 13
  • Hotel Mumbai
  • Jurassic World: Dominion

March 3, 2026

  • The Bling Ring
  • Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’

March 4, 2026

  • Blue Therapy (GB)
  • Street Flow 3 (FR)

March 5, 2026

  • A Friend, a Murderer (DK)
  • Ginger & Rosa
  • Vladimir

March 6, 2026

  • A Man Called Ove
  • Boyfriend on Demand (KR)
  • The Dinosaurs
  • Hello Bachchon (IN)
  • Still Shining (KR)
  • Strangers in the Park (AR)
  • The TikTok Killer (ES)
  • War Machine

March 7, 2026

  • BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part 2 (JP)
  • Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
  • Nuremberg

March 9, 2026

  • Clifford the Big Red Dog
  • Sesame Street: Volume 2

March 10, 2026

  • Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic
  • Jobs
  • ONE PIECE: Season 2

March 11, 2026

  • Age of Attraction
  • Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere (GB)
  • Love Is Blind: The Reunion
  • The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4

March 12, 2026

  • Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 3 (SE)
  • Made in Korea (IN)
  • Virgin River: Season 7

March 13, 2026

  • Fatal Seduction: Season 3 (ZA)
  • That Night (ES)

March 14, 2026

  • Nobody 2

March 16, 2026

  • The Plastic Detox

March 17, 2026

  • Mark Normand: None Too Pleased
  • The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3

March 18, 2026

  • Eva Lasting: Season 4 (CO)
  • Radioactive Emergency (BR)
  • Season 2: Furies: Resistance (FR)

March 19, 2026

  • Jigsaw
  • Saw
  • Saw II
  • Saw III
  • Saw IV
  • Saw V
  • Saw VI
  • Saw X
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JP)
  • Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2
  • Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1 (CA)

March 20, 2026

  • Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (GB)
  • Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 (JP)
  • The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

March 21, 2026

  • The Bad Guys 2
  • BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG

March 23, 2026

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Inside: Season 3 (GB)
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 24, 2026

  • Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride
  • Ready or Not: Texas (KR)

March 25, 2026

  • Heartbreak High: Season 3 (AU)
  • Homicide: New York: Season 2
  • MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants

March 26, 2026

  • Caterpillar
  • The Conners: Season 7
  • Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (NO)
  • Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6
  • The Prosecutor (MX)
  • The Red Line (TH)
  • Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

March 27, 2026

  • 53 Sundays (ES)
  • BTS: THE RETURN
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6 (FR)

March 28, 2026

  • Anemone

March 31, 2026

  • Aaron Chen: Funny Garden
  • Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

