Netflix January 2026: Complete Release Schedule

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
7
netflix

Netflix starts 2026 with Bridgerton Season 4, WWE’s Monday Night Raw, and a strong mix of new originals and classic films. Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2026. More Entertainment News

Coming Soon

  • Free Bert
  • Take That (GB)
  • Undercover Miss Hong (KR)

January 1, 2026

  • 12 Years a Slave
  • 30 Minutes or Less
  • Becky
  • Brüno
  • Colombiana
  • Conan the Destroyer
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • District 9
  • Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2
  • Dune
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
  • Forever My Girl
  • Free Solo
  • Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
  • Green Room
  • Harry and the Hendersons
  • Hellboy
  • Johnny Mnemonic
  • Just Go With It
  • Lone Survivor
  • Love from 9 to 5 (MX)
  • Man on Fire
  • Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
  • My Girl
  • My Korean Boyfriend (BR)
  • Only the Brave
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Priscilla
  • Run Away (GB)
  • Time Flies (AR)
  • Twins
  • Wild Things

January 2, 2026

  • Found: Seasons 1-2
  • Land of Sin (SE)

January 3, 2026

  • The Following: Seasons 1-3

January 5, 2026

  • Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)

January 6, 2026

  • Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP)

January 7, 2026

  • 11.22.63: Season 1
  • Marcello Hernández: American Boy
  • Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2

January 8, 2026

  • HIS & HERS
  • Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE)

January 9, 2026

  • Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES)
  • People We Meet on Vacation
  • Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
  • Stone Cold Fox
  • The Threesome

January 12, 2026

  • Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)

January 13, 2026

  • The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP)

January 14, 2026

  • The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)
  • Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

January 15, 2026

  • Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB)
  • Bone Lake
  • Love Through a Prism (JP)
  • The Upshaws: Part 7
  • To Love, To Lose (TR)

January 16, 2026

  • Can This Love Be Translated? (KR)
  • No Tail to Tell (KR)
  • Southland: Seasons 1-5
  • The Rip

January 19, 2026

  • Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)
  • Sandokan: Season 1

January 20, 2026

  • Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3
  • Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7
  • Star Search
  • WWE: Unreal: Season 2

January 21, 2026

  • Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB)

January 22, 2026

  • Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP)
  • Finding Her Edge

January 23, 2026

  • Skyscraper Live
  • The Big Fake (IT)

January 26, 2026

  • Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)
  • My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

January 27, 2026

  • Mike Epps: Delusional

January 29, 2026

  • Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1

Last Call – Leaving Netflix

Leaving January 1, 2026

Leaving January 2, 2026

  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Leaving January 3, 2026

  • Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 9, 2026

  • Maze Runner: Death Cure
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
  • The Maze Runner

Leaving January 16, 2026

  • Confessions of a Shopaholic

Leaving January 18, 2026

  • Donnie Darko

Leaving January 23, 2026

  • House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 29, 2026

  • Prison Break: Seasons 1-5

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR