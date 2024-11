Netflix Holiday Season 2024

However you celebrate, the holidays start on Netflix. And this year, they’re bigger than ever.

Weekly Shows

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition Live every Tuesday at 4pm PT / 7pm ET through December 10 Features live cooking with celebrity guests Executive Producers: David Chang, Chris Ying, Christopher Chen, and others



Movies & Shows

Meet Me Next Christmas (Nov 6) Director: Rusty Cundieff

Stars: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe

Plot: Layla searches NYC for Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert tickets Hot Frosty (Nov 13) Stars: Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson

Plot: Widow magically brings snowman to life, leading to holiday romance The Merry Gentlemen (Nov 20) Director: Peter Sullivan

Stars: Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray

Plot: Former dancer stages male Christmas revue to save family venue Spellbound (Nov 22) Director: Vicky Jenson

Stars: Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem

Animated feature with music by Alan Menken Our Little Secret (Nov 27) Director: Stephen Herek

Stars: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth

Plot: Exes forced to spend Christmas together when their partners turn out to be siblings The Snow Sister (Norway) (Nov 29) Director: Cecilie Mosli

Family mystery about Julian’s unusual Christmas Eve

Interactive & Game Content

Netflix Stories: A Virgin River Christmas (Nov 19) Interactive fiction game set in Virgin River



Competition Shows

Is It Cake? Holidays (Nov 28) Host: Mikey Day Features all-star bakers from previous seasons Celebrity judges include Tiffany Haddish, Terry Crews



December Releases

Movies & Shows

That Christmas (Dec 4) Director: Simon Otto

Stars: Brian Cox, Bill Nighy, Jodie Whittaker

Animated adaptation of Richard Curtis’ children’s books Black Doves (Dec 5) Stars: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw

Christmas spy thriller series Mary (Dec 6) Director: D.J. Caruso

Stars: Anthony Hopkins

Biblical epic about Mary and Joseph Carry-On (Dec 13) Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Stars: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman

Christmas Eve airport thriller

Special Events

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Dec 6) Live holiday music special at 9PM EST/6PM PST The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7) (Dec 9) Judges: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith NFL Christmas Games (Dec 25) Chiefs vs. Steelers (1pm ET)

Ravens vs. Texans (4:30pm ET) Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall (Dec 31) First female comic to record special at Radio City Music Hall

Post-Holiday Highlight

Squid Game Season 2 premieres December 26

Available Holiday Favorites

Rom-Coms

Falling for Christmas

The Noel Diary

Single All the Way

Love Hard

Holidate

Let It Snow

A Castle for Christmas

Holiday in the Wild

Family Content

The Christmas Chronicles

Family Switch

Klaus

Best.Christmas.Ever!

The Princess Switch

A Christmas Prince

Jingle Jangle

Multiple animated specials

Holiday Episodes

Emily in Paris S4 “Last Christmas”

Virgin River S5 holiday episodes

Big Mouth S5 “A Very Big Mouth Christmas”

Classic episodes from Seinfeld, Gilmore Girls, Grey’s Anatomy

